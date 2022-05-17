ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres man gets life in prison for trafficking children

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDIg9_0fh8LhBy00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A Lehigh Acres man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after he was convicted of trafficking underage girls, officials said.

Jesus Francisco Santana Perez was found guilty of two counts of human trafficking, three counts of lewd battery on a child, one count of use of a child in a sexual performance, one count of delivery of drugs to a minor, and one count of delivery of alcohol to a minor.

He was convicted after a jury found him guilty following a four-day trial in Lee County.

Investigators received information from the Florida Department of Children and Families on Dec. 18, 2019, describing possible child sexual abuse in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old victim reported bits of information, including two names used by the suspect: “Tio” and “Frank,” according to the press release.

Lee County detectives identified the suspect as Perez following an extensive investigation. Detectives also discovered there were a number of other victims.

During the investigation, detectives determined Perez was trafficking underage girls, providing them with drugs, the use of his car, and cash over a six-month period in 2019.

Perez was also setting up other men to have sex with the victims, according to the arrest report.

The case was prosecuted by Special Victims Unit Chief Francine Donnorummo and Assistant State Attorney Lindsay Scott-Garza.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy