Lehigh Acres man gets life in prison for trafficking children

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A Lehigh Acres man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after he was convicted of trafficking underage girls, officials said.

Jesus Francisco Santana Perez was found guilty of two counts of human trafficking, three counts of lewd battery on a child, one count of use of a child in a sexual performance, one count of delivery of drugs to a minor, and one count of delivery of alcohol to a minor.

He was convicted after a jury found him guilty following a four-day trial in Lee County.

Investigators received information from the Florida Department of Children and Families on Dec. 18, 2019, describing possible child sexual abuse in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old victim reported bits of information, including two names used by the suspect: “Tio” and “Frank,” according to the press release.

Lee County detectives identified the suspect as Perez following an extensive investigation. Detectives also discovered there were a number of other victims.

During the investigation, detectives determined Perez was trafficking underage girls, providing them with drugs, the use of his car, and cash over a six-month period in 2019.

Perez was also setting up other men to have sex with the victims, according to the arrest report.

The case was prosecuted by Special Victims Unit Chief Francine Donnorummo and Assistant State Attorney Lindsay Scott-Garza.