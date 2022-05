Yes, it is another ceremonial hard-hat donning and shiny shovel in the pre-placed dirt pile combination media photo-op and community wide celebration that is scheduled for this morning (May 19) in the City of Falls Church, this one signaling commencement the biggest project yet, the 10 acres where the City’s old high school used to sit. As we can see from the photo on Page One of this edition, this comes as the demolition of the Broad and Washington site is still underway following a similar event hosted by the Insight Property Group there just a couple weeks ago. And still, these are neither the beginning or end of it.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO