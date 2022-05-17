ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Slotkin advocating for Depot lot reconstruction (and ice rink), trail connections, emergency equipment totaling over $4.6M in Livingston County

By The Livingston Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter successfully bringing over $16 million in direct federal funding back to Michigan’s 8th District in the fiscal year 2022 budget, today U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) announced 15 community projects in Michigan’s 8th District that she will be advocating to receive direct federal funding from Congress through the spending bill...

