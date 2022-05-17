Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota arrested

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A Holyoke City Councilor has been arrested on charges out of Rhode Island.

Wilmer Puello-Mota, Holyoke’s Ward 2 councilor, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office for Forgery and Counterfeiting, and Obstruction of the Judicial System.

According to the Warwick Police Department, Puello-Mota was arrested on September 2, 2020, for possession of child pornography. The 17-year-old victim told police Puello-Mota allegedly Venmoed her money for sexually explicit photos when he knew she was underage.

The Rhode Island AG’s office is now charging him with forging email documents in an effort to deceive his commanding officers at Barnes Air National Guard Base and Rhode Island authorities.

The 26-year-old City Councilor is part of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and part of the consideration for prosecutors in his previous case included if his military chain of command was aware of the charges and supported his continued service. Police said Puello-Mota gave a fake supervisor letter.

Massachusetts State Police went to Barnes ANG in Westfield on May 11, arrested, and brought Puello-Mota to MSP barracks in Russell for processing. He was then taken to Westfield District Court where he is being held at the Hampden County Correctional Center pending extradition to Rhode Island.

22News has attempted to contact Puello-Mota and is awaiting a response.

Read the Westfield District Court documents here:

Read the Warwick Police Department investigation reports:

Read the Rhode Island Attorney General’s charging documents:

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia told 22News in a statement that “We are aware of the allegations. And we have faith in the justice system. I suggest we let the authorities do their jobs and that we refrain from judgment.”

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to provide updates as more information is given.

