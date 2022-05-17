Grading the Ravens' signing of LB Vince Biegel

The Baltimore Ravens have become a team that’s known for their ability to scavenge around the free agent market and bring in underrated players on team-friendly contracts that end up playing at a high level. There have been countless examples of Baltimore finding talent in free agency, and they tend to stay active looking for contributors throughout the course of the offseason.

On Monday the Ravens signed linebacker Vince Biegel to a deal, adding to their depth at the position. The five-year veteran has experience playing both outside linebacker as well as inside linebacker, and with versatility being something that Baltimore values his signing doesn’t come as much of a shock.

Over the course of his career, Biegel has totaled 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception. He has also played a vast amount of special teams, so his best shot to make the Ravens’ roster could come through his special teams contributions, which Baltimore is known to value immensely.

Biegel tore his achilles during training camp in 2020, causing him to miss the entire year. He came back in 2021, but only played in five games for the Dolphins and totaled just two tackles.

Overall, Biegel’s signing isn’t one that will move the needle for the Ravens in terms of their quest to win a Super Bowl, nor does he seem to even be a full lock to make the final 53-man roster. Even so, he’s a depth piece that can work his way onto the final team with a good showing in training camp, and can provide them with solid snaps at multiple positions.

Grade: B-