It has been a crazy journey – Ryan Jack recalls Rangers' European exploits

 4 days ago
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack spoke of his “crazy” journey to the Europa League final just 24 hours before the showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt.

At the pre-match media conference in Seville, the Scotland international was referred back to Rangers’ embarrassing 2-0 Europa League qualifying defeat by Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn in 2017, which saw them exit 2-1 on aggregate.

It was Jack’s second game for Rangers following his move from Aberdeen and five years later, the Light Blues are preparing for their first European final in 14 years.

The 30-year-old said: “It has been a crazy journey if you like.

“I would have never thought that I would be sitting here speaking to you about potentially playing in a Europa League final.

“I am proud and grateful to be here and hopefully tomorrow night we can take the trophy home.”

Jack is also grateful to be within one game of a European winners’ medal after the disappointment of missing out on the delayed Euro 2020 with Scotland through injury.

He was out from February to November last year after requiring a calf operation.

Jack said: “Missing the Euros that summer was a tough moment, no doubt, but I worked hard in the off-season.

“And then it took a bit longer than I thought it was going to originally.

“It was a long journey, a lot of hard work, a lot of long hours. But times like this make it all the sweeter.”

