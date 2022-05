The Jack Adams' Trophy is awarded to the coach who 'contributed the most to his team's success.' The NHL's Coach of the Year finalists are:. Andrew Brunette, who took over for Joel Quenneville in Florida earlier this season, inherited a pretty favorable situation. The team was already quite good, but under him they continued their dominant campaign & won the President's Trophy. He's a pretty natural choice for a finalist, as his team was the best regular season team & set the NHL's record for goals scored in a season. Some may argue the team would have had their success regardless of their coach, but that's moot. He is their coach & they set records. Jack Adams finalist.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO