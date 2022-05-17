Woman ejected from car dies in Union Gap following altercation inside vehicle

(Google Maps)

YAKIMA, Wash. — Police confirmed that a 39-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered after being ejected from a car following a physical altercation inside the vehicle in Union Gap.

According to the Union Gap Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800-block of Ranier Pl for reports of a vehicle/pedestrian collision around 3:47 p.m. on May 16, 2022.

When they arrived, officers discovered a female victim with life-threatening injuries. Following a brief evaluation at the scene, she was rushed to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment. Union Gap Police confirmed that she later died from her wounds in the hospital.

The victim has since been identified publically as Nicole M. Haggerty.

A witness described a physical altercation between the driver and passenger leading up to the ejection. They also confirmed that the driver did not stop their vehicle after the victim was ejected and fled the scene.

This driver has been described as an adult male who was last seen driving westbound on Ranier Pl near S 18th St. His car is said to be a white Chrysler Sebring.

In light of this fatal altercation, detectives are asking for the community’s help to learn more about what unfolded. Anyone with information to contribute is urged to contact the Union Gap Police Department at 509-0248-0430.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

