ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Pro-Trump ‘electors’ in Wisconsin hit with first-of-its-kind lawsuit

By John Kruzel
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcHFb_0fh8IEy400
Tweet

A lawsuit filed by a group of Wisconsin residents on Tuesday takes aim at the Trump backers who claimed to represent the state’s valid slate of 2020 presidential electors, despite President Biden’s victory there.

The first-of-its-kind litigation seeks to hold accountable a dozen named defendants it accuses of perpetrating a fraudulent scheme to undermine democracy by attempting to bypass the will of Wisconsin voters — and to deter similar efforts in the future.

“This is not how we do elections in the United States,” said Mary McCord, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University, one of the public interest groups backing the lawsuit. “When your candidate loses, you don’t get to just go and vote and submit your ballots as though your candidate won.”

The 55-page complaint, filed in state court by a group of Wisconsin citizens that includes two democratically chosen electors for Biden, claims the alleged electoral scheme ran afoul of Wisconsin and federal law even though it was unsuccessful. The plaintiffs are seeking a ruling declaring that defendants illegally usurped the role of Wisconsin’s 10 electors for Biden and undermined voters’ legal authority to elect the candidate of their choosing.

The defendants in the case comprise 10 allegedly fraudulent pro-Trump electors and two attorneys who helped coordinate their efforts.

“The individuals named in this case schemed to hijack Wisconsin’s role in selecting the president of the United States and to override the will of the voters,” Jeff Mandell, president and lead counsel at Law Forward, another public interest group backing the suit, said in a statement. “We must hold them accountable for their illegal, unprecedented, and profoundly anti-democratic actions.”

The plan to substitute slates of pro-Trump electors from key battleground states where former President Trump lost fell apart on Jan. 6, 2021, when former Vice President Mike Pence declined to reject Biden’s valid electors.

The Department of Justice and the House panel probing the Jan. 6 attack have both said they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the bid to put forth Trump electors from states won by Biden.

Comments / 1709

Rainbow
4d ago

They should all be in jail. It is very astonishing that lawyers helped these nuts to try and overturn the election. They should be disbarred. If we let this act if treason go unchecked and these people are not held accountable for what they were doing they will do it again. I hope people realize how much this is going to impact our government. These attacks and manipulation of government are signaling the need to elect people who are going to take our country in the right direction.

Reply(249)
741
Debra Love
4d ago

It's about time! The people deserve to see some justice for these offenses.It is necessary to show that this type of fraud is against voters, states and the constitution! We need safeguards to protect our elections from this type of scam in future and for them to think twice about trying it again.

Reply(72)
436
Cadet bone spurs
4d ago

The only way Republicans can win is cheating and gerrymandering. That's their playbook. They have ruined the party of Lincoln and Reagan.

Reply(35)
289
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electors#Georgetown University#Election Fraud#Pro Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

567K+
Followers
69K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy