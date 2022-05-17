ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Robbery in the 9th District [VIDEO]

phillypolice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the following video clip. On May 16, 2022, at 5:58 am, an unknown black male entered the 7-11 Store located at 150 N Broad St...

blotter.sites.phillypolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

24-Year-Old Jabril Ali Wanted After Allegedly Shooting Tow Truck Driver After Vehicle Was Repossessed In Chester

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chester police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection to the shooting of a tow truck driver who repossess vehicles earlier this month.  Authorities charged Jabril Ali with attempted murder, robbery, weapons violations, and drug sales. Surveillance video and interviews from witnesses led officers to identify Ali as the suspect wanted in the May 3 shooting of Jamie King, who was left critically injured. Credit: Chester City Police Police say it was just before 1 a.m. when officers were called to the intersection of Pusey and West 2nd Streets. King works for the International Recovery Services (IRS), a company...
CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

Police search for a suspect who shot a man several times

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say shot another man several times in North Philadelphia on May 7, 2022. The incident happened at a local bar at 3652 Germantown Avenue around 1:16 am. Police say a 35-year-old man walked back to his car after arguing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Police: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Twice In Abdomen In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia Friday afternoon. Police said it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Walton Avenue. The teen was shot twice in his abdomen and rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and was placed in stable but critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Woman shot on Jackson Street

A 26-year-old female is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the right thigh on May 19 at approximately 5:50 p.m. According to police, the woman was shot on the 2600 block of Jackson Street and was transported to Jefferson Hospital to treat her injuries. Police are still looking for the suspect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Woman In Critical Condition After Motorized Scooter Crashed Into Car In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured after a car and motor scooter collided in Kensington. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a Toyota Corolla was making a U-turn from a parking space on the 1800 block of Allegheny Avenue after he cleared any oncoming traffic westbound while looking eastbound on Allegheny Avenue. Police say it was at this time a motorized scooter traveling westbound on eastbound lanes struck the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the motorized scooter were transported to an area hospital. The driver is listed in stable condition and the passenger is in critical condition. The driver of the Corolla remained on the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Lower Merion man sentenced for deadly gun incident

NORRISTOWN — A Lower Merion man who admitted to transferring his gun to a housemate, who later used it to fatally shoot a third man, faces several years of probation but avoided prison time due to his extensive cooperation with police during the murder investigation. Dorian Malik Harris, 22,...
ARDMORE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy