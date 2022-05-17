Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Robbery in the 9th District [VIDEO]

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chester police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection to the shooting of a tow truck driver who repossess vehicles earlier this month. Authorities charged Jabril Ali with attempted murder, robbery, weapons violations, and drug sales.
Surveillance video and interviews from witnesses led officers to identify Ali as the suspect wanted in the May 3 shooting of Jamie King, who was left critically injured.
Credit: Chester City Police
Police say it was just before 1 a.m. when officers were called to the intersection of Pusey and West 2nd Streets.
King works for the International Recovery Services (IRS), a company...
