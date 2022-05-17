Times Gazette

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis drone photo by Mike Seely of Seely Portraits in...

Foundry walk-out, teacher cuts, largest MHS class

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Greens Snow Hill signature

Over the years many golfers have, under their breath or out loud for all to hear, cursed the greens on the Snow Hill Country Club golf course. Love them or hate them, as Bud Lewis says, “They are by far … the greens are the signature piece of Snow Hill.”
VSO Spring Cleaning Saturday

Highland County Veterans Services, in conjunction with other regional agencies including the suicide prevention wing of the Chillicothe VA and with financial sponsorship of several local businesses, is holding the first of its kind Spring Cleaning Day for the community on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North High Business Center in Hillsboro.
Fairfield district title game moved

Due to conflicts in schedules with multiple schools regarding district track and and field meets and graduations, Saturday’s Fairfield Division III district championship softball game has been moved to Piketon High School. Game time is still at 2 p.m. Any tickets purchased already are still good for the game.
Republican Women award Van Frank Scholarships

The Highland County Republican Women’s Club recently awarded five Margaret Van Frank Memorial Scholarships to Highland County graduating seniors. The scholarship winners were Hannah Hodson from Fairfield High School, who will pursue a career in the medical field at Liberty University; Jase Allison from McClain High School, who will pursue a career from Ohio University in zoology; Kylie Fauber from Fairfield High School, who will attend Ohio State University and pursue a career in law; Samantha Jones from Hillsboro High School, who will attend Liberty University to pursue a career in early childhood education; and Sara Newsome of Hillsboro High School, who will attend Ohio State University and pursue a career in psychology and neo-science.
Circleville man indicted for drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Circleville man was indicted this week in connection with a drive-by shooting in Ross County. Danny Hunley was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he opened fire at a home on Bush Mill Road. According to reports at the time, a 9-1-1 caller told...
Take a look inside a marijuana grow facility in Ohio

CINCINNATI — More states are approving medicinal cannabis and laws allowing recreational use are also spreading. In our area, Ohio is the only state to have medical marijuana on the books. Legislation is pending in Kentucky and Indiana. Ohio has discussed legalizing recreational use, but a statewide vote is not expected until 2023.
Explosion at ethanol plant in Coshocton

CONESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An explosion occurred at the Three Rivers Energy Plant in Conesville late Friday evening, according to the Coshocton Fire Department. Authorities say the explosion happened around 10:30pm Friday at the ethanol plant and that no one was injured. Currently, concrete barriers are blocking the plant on County Road. NBC4 will provide […]
Invasive, toxic hammerhead worms spotted in Northeast Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An invasive species with a ferocious name has been spotted in Northeast Ohio. Sam McCoy was out in his backyard in Garrettsville Saturday, when he found a couple hammerhead worms underneath some lumber. “I knew as soon as I saw them exactly what they were,” McCoy said, mentioning he had […]
Kroger shuts down southeast Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger has shut down one of its grocery stores in southeast Columbus. The store and fuel center located at 4485 Refugee Road permanently closed on Friday, according to Kroger's Columbus Division. Kroger said the store lost revenue despite unsuccessful attempts to increase sales and customer traffic.
Grieving father works to raise money to lay his kids to rest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A heartfelt fundraiser was held Saturday in the North College Hill community by a grieving father just days after his children were killed. Darryl Williams and his family held a memorial fundraiser at Veterans Park to raise money to cover funeral costs for his two children. Williams...
Body found by creek in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found Friday near a creek in Pebble Township, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Pike County deputies responded Friday to reports of a possible body found alongside a creek near State Route 220 and State Route 772 in Pebble Township, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies […]
18 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 13 and returned 18 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. ANGELA D. PRESTON, 46. Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:. Receiving Stolen Property. ANDREW J. PRESTON,...
Dinner cruise tickets now on sale

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant River Museum has announced plans for a dinner cruise on July 25 aboard the Belle of Cincinnati. The Dinner Cruise will include a full band set to sail on July 25 from Point Pleasant. The benefits of this cruise will support the...
No more grandstand at the fairgrounds

One of the largest and oldest structures on the Madison County Fairgrounds is no more. Over the past several weeks, crews dismantled the grandstand that stood on the grounds for more than a century. The structure had sat idle for the past several years. Due to deterioration, the Madison County...
18 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments May 2022

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 18 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. ANGELA D. PRESTON, 46. Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
