Times Gazette

The Highland County Republican Women’s Club recently awarded five Margaret Van Frank Memorial Scholarships to Highland County graduating seniors. The scholarship winners were Hannah Hodson from Fairfield High School, who will pursue a career in the medical field at Liberty University; Jase Allison from McClain High School, who will pursue a career from Ohio University in zoology; Kylie Fauber from Fairfield High School, who will attend Ohio State University and pursue a career in law; Samantha Jones from Hillsboro High School, who will attend Liberty University to pursue a career in early childhood education; and Sara Newsome of Hillsboro High School, who will attend Ohio State University and pursue a career in psychology and neo-science.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO