Two dead after police altercation in Southern Indiana

Two people have died from gunshot wounds in a police altercation in Harrison County, Ind.

A Palmyra Police officer responded to a stopped vehicle driven by 31-year-old Justin Moore, of Owensboro, at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two additional people in a pick-up truck, described as “Good Samaritans” in the Indiana State Police (ISP) news release, pulled over to help as the officer arrived.

In the statement, ISP said shots were fired “within seconds” when the two people exited the truck. Moore and one of the truck’s occupants, 24-year-old Jacob Tyler McLanahan of Corydon, died.

Police have not identified how many weapons were involved, how many shots were fired or who fired them. The news release described the shooting as “officer involved.”

The officer was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. ISP is investigating the shooting, at the request of Harrison County authorities.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls told WFPL News it’s unclear when more details about the shooting will be released.