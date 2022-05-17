ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronaut reveals stunning images of lunar eclipse as seen from the International Space Station

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVaW2_0fh8Exot00

NEW images reveal the recent lunar eclipse as seen from the International Space Station.

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti took to Twitter on Monday to share three stunning new photographs of space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yHF9_0fh8Exot00
Several images reveal the recent lunar eclipse as seen from the International Space Station.

The images display the recent lunar eclipse – also known as a 'Blood Moon' – that occurred on May 15 from three different vantage points.

In one of the photos, Earth's glowing blue atmosphere could be seen in the background.

Also seen clearly in all three images are the wings of the International Space Station (ISS) – which consist of solar array panels.

"A partially eclipsed Moon playing hide-and-seek with our solar panel," Cristoforetti tweeted in both English and Italian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ASZn_0fh8Exot00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRUbA_0fh8Exot00

Since going live, the images have garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments and retweets.

"Saw the station last night while watching the eclipse! Waved at you all and wondered how great the view was from up there. Thank you for sharing these photos!" one Twitter user commented.

"Amazing photos, thanks for sharing," a second user echoed.

"These are some of the coolest pictures of the moon I've seen. It looks like they're straight out of a movie," a third person chimed in.

What is a lunar eclipse?

The Earth is constantly rotating around the Sun, and the Moon is constantly rotating around the Earth.

Sometimes all three can align, placing the Earth directly between the Sun and the Moon in a straight line.

It means the Moon is in the darkest part of Earth's shadow – the "umbra".

And due to the convenient sizing and distancing of all three objects, no sunlight can directly reach the Moon.

However, some sunlight is refracted by Earth's atmosphere, making the Moon appear reddish – hence the name "Blood Moon".

Lunar eclipses typically last just a few hours and can be viewed from anywhere on the night side of Earth.

Because they're typically quite dim, it's also possible to view lunar eclipses without eye protection, which isn't the case with a solar eclipse.

How many types of lunar eclipses are there?

There are three different types of lunar eclipses.

A 'Total lunar eclipse' is when the Moon turns deep red, receiving only light that's passed through Earth's atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ts9Sj_0fh8Exot00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmJ7r_0fh8Exot00

'Penumbral lunar eclipses' happen when the Sun, Moon, and Earth fail to form a perfectly straight line, so the Moon only travels through the outer part of Earth's shadow.

Lastly, a 'Partial lunar eclipse' describes when part of the Moon travels through Earth's full shadow – which results in part of the Moon being darkened.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Cristoforetti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Eclipses#Solar Eclipses#Interstellar Space#European Space Agency#Italian
The US Sun

Teen who tracks Elon Musk’s $70million private jet reveals secret to finding plane Mark Zuckerberg was ‘trying to hide’

THE teen who tracks Elon Musk's $70million private jet has revealed his secret that led to the discovery of his latest "jackpot" in Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's aircraft. Tech-savvy teen Jack Sweeney claims he has bypassed Meta's reported $26.8million security expenses on their CEO, revealing to The US Sun how he pinned Zuckerberg's private jet.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
436K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy