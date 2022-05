After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Free to Be Me Music Festival celebrates Santa Clarita’s differently-abled residents – and their families – with an afternoon of free live entertainment, arts and crafts, sports activities, games and much more!

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO