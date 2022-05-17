Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team is ECT runner-up

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Township Council unanimously approved a resolution at its May 10 meeting authorizing a concession agreement between KemperSports and RBG Hospitality Group, allowing the company to provide food and beverage services at the clubhouse at Rock Spring Golf Club. The agreement allows for the sale and service of alcoholic beverages at the club; KemperSports is the golf course management company that the township hired to run the public course when the course was purchased from the private Rock Spring Country Club in 2019. The concession agreement is between the two companies, rather than between RBG and the township.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO