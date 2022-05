The St. Louis Cardinals will start Nolan Gorman at second base for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gorman will play second base and bat second Sunday while Tommy Edman shifts to shortstop, Edmundo Sosa takes over at third base, Nolan Arenado takes a turn at designated hitter, and Albert Pujols takes the night off.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO