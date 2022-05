WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing New Hanover County man. Blake Krause, who turns 69 on Sunday, was last seen on Riplee Drive in Wilmington and is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says he could be headed to Charlotte.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO