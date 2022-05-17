Rangers' offense heats up in Rock Springs

LARAMIE — The American Legion Laramie Rangers’ production in the batter’s box kept increasing as the games went on last weekend in Rock Springs.

Laramie competed in a round-robin format for the Southwest Series Saturday and Sunday at Paul J. Wataha Complex, going 3-1 to improve to 8-4 overall early in the season.

The Rangers were first edged on Saturday by Evanston 6-5, and bounced back to beat Jackson 5-0 in the second game. Sunday was an offensive show for Laramie with a 14-2 win against Green River in five innings and an 18-0 drubbing of the host Stallions in three innings.

Against Evanston, both teams scored three runs in the first and two runs in the fourth to take a 5-5 tie into the top of the sixth inning. The Outlaws scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice bunt in that frame and kept the Rangers from scoring in final two bottom innings.

Laramie had five hits and three errors in the field. Evanston countered with four hits and two errors. Pitcher Jace Moniz got the start for Laramie, going five innings with four hits, five runs (four earned) with four walks and five strikeouts.

Third baseman Billy Jenkin went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs; center fielder Ben Ruckman was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Against Jackson, Laramie posted three runs in the top of the fourth to break a scoreless tie and added a run in each of the fifth and seventh innings. Pitching was the key for the Rangers, combing for a three-hit shutout.

Mason Branch tossed the first 4 2/3 innings for the three hits and nine punch outs with one walk. Ruckman went the next two innings for four strikeouts and one walk, and Tayton Moore recorded the final out with a strikeout.

At the plate, third baseman Ben Malone was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and outfielder Alex Mercil added a double.

In the first game on Sunday against Green River, the Rangers jumped out to a 7-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning and scored six more runs in the top of fifth.

Laramie was led with the bat by Ruckman, playing in centerfield before pitching the final two frames. He was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a home run. Jenkin had one hit, but also was credited with three RBIs and three runs. Shortstop Riley Hogsett added a double, one RBI and two runs.

The Rangers offense carried over to the final against the Stallions, ending the contest after just three innings. Laramie scored four runs in the first, then tallied 13 runs in the second and one more in the third.

Jenkin, at first base had 4’s across the board going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs, including a double and a home run. Right fielder Kolby Buus was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, including a triple; Branch, at third base, was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs; Moniz, at second base as 2-for-3 with three RBIs; Hogsett was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and three runs; and Malone, pitching, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs.

On the mound, Malone didn’t allow a hit (Laramie had 15) for three innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Laramie will next host the Cheyenne Sixers (13-0 overall, 4-0 AA league) at 5:30 p.m. today for a single nine-inning game at Cowboy Field.