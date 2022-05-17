East Texas family, dog escapes house fire

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Crews were called to a Gladewater home early Tuesday morning after a car was reported to be on fire.

A release from the local department said firefighters were called to the home around 5 a.m. It did not state where the house was located.

When they arrived, the flames had spread to the home. The crews were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and everyone was accounted for, including a dog that was found in the back of the house.

Gladewater crews were called to put out a fire at a home early on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo: Gladewater Fire Department)

