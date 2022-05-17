ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladewater, TX

East Texas family, dog escapes house fire

By Patrick Cunningham
 3 days ago

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Crews were called to a Gladewater home early Tuesday morning after a car was reported to be on fire.

A release from the local department said firefighters were called to the home around 5 a.m. It did not state where the house was located.

When they arrived, the flames had spread to the home. The crews were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and everyone was accounted for, including a dog that was found in the back of the house.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TI9oj_0fh8BTZQ00
    Gladewater crews were called to put out a fire at a home early on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo: Gladewater Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nb0Hc_0fh8BTZQ00
    Gladewater crews were called to put out a fire at a home early on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo: Gladewater Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aGtb_0fh8BTZQ00
    Gladewater crews were called to put out a fire at a home early on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo: Gladewater Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwozS_0fh8BTZQ00
    Gladewater crews were called to put out a fire at a home early on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo: Gladewater Fire Department)
Related
Investigation underway after body found in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the 2600 block of West Marshall Avenue in Longview on Friday. Information is extremely limited at this time. According to Officer Brandon Thornton, further details should be available in the upcoming week. This is a developing story. KETK News is working to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Several Tyler residents displaced after apartment fire

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several people were displaced after a Tyler apartment fire. The fire started on the second story balcony, according to the Tyler Fire Department. It destroyed the balcony and a large portion of the apartment. Firefighters received a call to 2601 SSE Loop 323 around 2:43 p.m. and the fire was contained […]
TYLER, TX
77-year-old dead after crash in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 77-year-old is dead after a one vehicle crash on FM 2109 on Thursday evening. A DPS investigation shows that around 3:15 p.m., a 1997 Chevrolet pickup was traveling west when the driver drove off the roadway to the right. According to DPS, the driver then overcorrected to the left […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
Woman found dead in Angelina County home after husband calls 911

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in the same home as her injured husband. According to the press release, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Beech Street in which someone said he and his wife had lacerations to their bodies. Deputies arrived at the scene and located the man on the floor of his home. EMS arrived on the scene and took the man to the hospital.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
Neighbors remember Smith County man killed in fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Just one day after a Smith County house fire killed 35-year-old Jack McKenzie Ross, his neighbor Dianne Scott remembers how her mind immediately went to his mother. “All I could see was flames coming from the house across the street from me,” she said. “My heart was broken because of […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Texas driver dies after fiery crash involving dump truck

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Texas driver died after their vehicle crashed into a dump truck and caught on fire, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC. The wreck took place at 14100 Chrisman Road near Aldine Bender Road in Houston on Friday morning, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. A man was driving the vehicle that […]
HOUSTON, TX
Longview police investigating after body found on W. Marshall Ave.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the 2600 block of West Marshall Avenue Friday afternoon. Officer Brandon Thornton with Longview confirmed that a body was found in the 2600 block of West Marshall Ave. Thornton said he does not know if the body was that of a man or a woman.
LONGVIEW, TX
Wills Point Student Killed In Crash

1 firefighter injured by power line on burning house, 1 man killed by house fire in Smith County, fire marshal says; see interview here. The line was surprisingly long at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview, but most, like Brent Thompson and Travasil Robertson, expected it and were there for the same reason.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Man dies in Van Zandt County house fire

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man died in a house fire in Van Zandt County Monday. According to the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire happened on Hickory Hills Drive around 2 a.m. Monday. The man who died was in his 70s. The fire marshal’s...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Gilmer tire shop a total loss after fire

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer tire shop is being considered a total loss after a fire early Wednesday. According to Jerry Taylor, Chief of the Gilmer Fire Department, crews responded to the fire at Gilmer Tire and Auto located on Highway 271 North at approximately 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. Taylor...
GILMER, TX
Paris Police respond to shooting; victim shot multiple times

Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hubbard St at 11:08 a.m. on May 19, 2022. Investigation ongoing. Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hubbard St at 11:08 a.m. on May 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year...
PARIS, TX
Welfare check turns into police pursuit in Longview Thursday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers responding to a call for a welfare check turned into a pursuit on Thursday morning. According to police, at around 6:10 a.m. officers went to the 800 block of HG Mosley Pkwy to check on the driver of a vehicle who appeared to be unconscious sitting at a traffic light. The officers found the vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Impala, which they say had been sitting at the light for several minutes. The officers say the driver awoke and drove away, damaging two police vehicles as well as his own vehicle. He led the officers on a short pursuit, they reported.
LONGVIEW, TX
