Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

By Marco Vito Oddo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Alden Ehrenreich
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Mark Hamill
