CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On May 16, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility on 307 W. 17th St. for a report of vandalism. Officers said they saw a 14-year-old male on the top floor of the garage painting profane characters on the wall. He fled on his bicycle when officers arrived, but crashed and was detained. He had a can of spray paint and paint on his hands.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO