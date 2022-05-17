See The “Wings Of Mexico” Art Installation On The Magnificent Mile

A new art installation has arrived in Chicago– and it’s been all around the world, too. The “Wings of Mexico” sculpture is a gorgeous design by renowned Mexican artist Jorge Marín , that stands as a symbol of the immigrant journey. The installation is in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago and Visit Mexico .

The sculpture, which depicts bronze angel wings, was first created in 2010 and stood tall in Mexico City. Since then, it has been to 25 locations, moving everywhere from California to Dubai, before officially arriving in Chicago early this month. The art installation has a beautiful message behind it, standing as a symbol of perseverance, hope and diversity.

Over 1.6 million Chicago residents are of Mexican origin, which makes up the largest Latino community in the city. Now, the “Wings of Mexico” is right at home in Chicago, which has become a safe haven when it comes to immigrant and refugee communities. The sculpture sits proudly at the Plaza of The Americas on Magnificent Mile and is available for all to see until October 1st. After its time in Chicago, the sculpture will move on to Brookhaven, Georgia.

[Featured photo from @consulmex_chicago ]