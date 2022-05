ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) announced who will serve as Interim Men’s Basketball Coach for the upcoming season. Andre Gray comes to ECSU from North Carolina Central University where he has served as the Assistant Coach for the men’s basketball team since July 2021. Gray’s contract with ECSU officially started May 16 following the departure of former coach Shawn Walker, but his full-time status with the Athletic Department begins Monday, May 23.

