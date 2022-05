ORD, Neb. — Some might call it a coincidence, some might call it a miracle. Last Thursday, the city of Ord was impacted by a storm with strong winds. "We had been watching the weather, we saw the storm coming and had all the kids go to the basement," said St. Mary's Elementary School head teacher, Angie Cargill. "The kids were moving on a fast pace to the basement, you drill and drill for these things, but it's never the same."

