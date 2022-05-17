ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Voting goes 'smoothly' all across North Carolina on primary election day

By Ana Rivera
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rCA7_0fh8ADnf00

More than 2,600 polling locations opened this morning at 6:30 a.m. Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the state board of elections, said in a news conference so far the day has gone smoothly.

Bell says they are doing everything they can to have a secure and accurate election. Even before Election Day, equipment is tested and checked for accuracy.

"We want to remind voters we have countless safeguards in place to make sure your vote is counted and the final results are accurate. We do this work every day of the year and we take it extremely seriously," Bell said.

So far, nearly 600,000 people cast their ballots early which is a huge increase from the midterm election in 2018 when about 295,000 voters cast ballots early.

"It's been a slow but steady turnout so far in Wake County, but Election Day voting historically picks up at the polls as we get closer to 5 p.m.," said Gary Sims, Wake County Board of Elections Director. "Everything has been going smoothly so far and we're excited so many people already took advantage of other convenient voting methods so they can simply sit back and watch the unofficial returns tonight."

After all the ballots are cast on Tuesday, it could take days to get the certified results because multiple audits have to take place. On Wednesday, a bipartisan group will hand count random ballots to check for accuracy. It could take days before the official results are available.

"What we want to make sure is voters know the story behind what happens in elections to increase our transparency. That's why North Carolinians will find the most robust data available for public consumption on our state website of any state elections office is my understanding," Bell said.

How winners are determined

In North Carolina, the top candidate who receives more than 30% of the vote in a primary wins their party's nomination and moves on to the general election.

If no candidate in a primary gets more than 30% of the vote, the candidate who receives the second-highest vote total may demand a second primary.

Any second primary would be held on Tuesday, July 26.

Candidates for federal or statewide offices, judicial or district attorney offices, and N.C. House or N.C. Senate districts spanning more than one county, who are apparently eligible to demand a second primary must file a written request with the executive director of the State Board of Elections by noon on Thursday, May 26. Requests for a second primary from candidates for state senator or state representative in a single-county district or candidates for county offices must be submitted in writing to the appropriate county board of elections, also by noon on May 26.

Election not over on Election Night

After Election Night, the required vote-counting and auditing processes, called "canvass" begins. Canvass culminates in the certification of results during meetings of every county board of elections. By law, these canvass meetings will be held by each county board of elections at 11 a.m. May 27.

.

Then, the State Board will meet at 11 a.m. June 9, to finalize primary results.

All eligible ballots will be counted. For the primary, county boards of elections must count absentee-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day that arrive in the mail by 5 p.m. May 20. Ballots from military and overseas voters received by 5 p.m. May 26 will also be counted, as required by state law.

Provisional ballots cast during the election must be researched to determine voter eligibility. Ballots determined to be cast by eligible voters will be added to the results during the canvass period.

The day after the primary, the State Board of Elections will randomly select precincts, early voting sites, and absentee-by-mail ballots to be counted by hand in each county to confirm the accuracy of the results counted by machine.

The random selection of precincts to be audited in each county will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The public is invited to attend the random drawing in the Board Room, State Board of Elections office, Third Floor, Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Facemasks are required to enter the State Board of Elections office.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Cheri Beasley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina primary election

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the North Carolina primary election. With her win, Beasley, a former state Supreme Court justice, is aiming to become North Carolina’s first Black senator. Republican Ted Budd’s strong performance is also a victory for former President Donald Trump, who elevated the little-known congressman with a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. Budd has won a crowded Republican primary for retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr’s seat.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Elections
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
WFAE

See NC primary results for U.S. Senate and House races

See how the candidates fare in North Carolina's congressional races during the May 17 primary. Polls close at 7:30 p.m., and results should start coming in shortly after that. Here, you'll be able to look at the Democratic and Republican primary results for U.S. Senate and U.S. House. We've pulled out two House districts for a closer look — the brand new 14th District in Charlotte and the 11th District in the mountains, where Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing multiple challengers from his own party.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Primary Election#Midterm Election
WYFF4.com

Republican candidates in NC District 11 set for Election Day

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Voters in Western North Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to choose their congressional representation. Rep. Madison Cawthorn was the youngest Republican ever elected to congress. Now vying for his second term, he has seven challengers in the Republican primary for his seat in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District.
ELECTIONS
WFAE

Cheri Beasley could win North Carolina’s Senate primary. Like other Black women, she laid the groundwork years ago.

Tuesday’s primary in North Carolina will be the latest test for a slate of Black women running for Senate in this cycle’s midterm elections, with Democrat Cheri Beasley emerging as the likely nominee among a crowded field that includes six Black women — more than any other state. A seventh Black woman will also be running as an independent in the general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
publicradioeast.org

State to take over social services in North Carolina county

A North Carolina agency is assuming temporary control of a portion of a county social services department after an investigation revealed systemic problems. On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will temporarily assume leadership of child welfare services at the Bertie County Department of Social Services. A news release said the investigation revealed a lack of adequate training, supervision and capacity to deliver appropriate child welfare services. The release said the move is authorized under state law, and has the support of the county and the department. DHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said working with county leaders would strengthen its ability to deliver child welfare services.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy