UW Health breaks ground on patient care facility slated for 2024 opening

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health broke ground Tuesday on a new facility on Madison’s east side that will offer a variety of care and treatment options when it opens in 2024.

The Eastpark Medical Center, a 469,000 square foot ambulatory facility, will offer specialties like women’s complex care, adult cancer care, advanced imaging services, and clinical trials. The new space will be located across from East Madison Hospital and UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital on Eastpark Boulevard.

RELATED: UW Health at The American Center changes name to UW Health East Madison Hospital

CEO of UW Health Dr. Alan Kaplan described the new facility as a momentous step forward for patient care.

“Eastpark Medical Center will usher in a new model for excellence in patient care and a new vision for transforming the patient and family experience,” Kaplan said. “The world-class clinicians, life-saving therapies, cutting-edge technologies and world-changing clinical trials UW Health is known for will be combined with innovative care coordination that allows patients to see multiple specialty care providers in a single visit and with the convenience of a drive-thru pharmacy.”

Kaplan highlighted the new facility’s proximity to the interstate as a perk that will make the space easily accessible for patients visiting from anywhere in the state.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.