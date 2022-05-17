We connect people, art, nature and creativity. We deliberately blur the perceived boundaries between visual and performing arts, indoor and outdoor, architecture and landscape, science and nature, creativity and learning, digital and analogue, and visiting and participating.

Compton Verney is a major independent art gallery and an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation within a Capability Brown landscape just outside of Stratford-upon-Avon. It’s an extraordinary place – much more than an art gallery, a house and a park, Compton Verney presents an integrated offer of its collections, exhibits, interpretation, education, activities, experiences, events, facilities, services and digital presence. A unique cultural attraction that is inclusive and relaxed yet, at the same time, innovative and bold, Compton Verney is a forward-thinking organisation where art and nature meet and which aims to lead the way on environmental sustainability, balancing the artistic integrity of landscape design with an appreciation for nature and wildlife.

Having come through the peaks of the pandemic impressively, Compton Verney exceeded expectations in terms of visitor numbers, and since reopening fully, has enjoyed its highest visitor numbers to site in 2021. The focus now is on growth and recovery post-Covid, embedding the new brand and ensuring financial stability. In this respect, Compton Verney is more ambitious than ever, looking ahead to a repositioning of the venue, its reach and impact, the importance of excellence in cultural programming, digital fluency, environmental commitment, clarity of brand, efficiency in commercialisation to support charitable objectives, building relationships with audiences and stakeholders and presenting a cultural venue which is open to everyone, as it embarks on deepening its approach to equality, diversity and inclusion.

The Board is now seeking candidates for the role of CEO; this person has responsibility for the entire organisation, leading on development, capital projects, delivery, performance, staff wellbeing and the long term, sustainable success of Compton Verney. The ideal candidate will bring broad leadership experience and be a big-picture thinker, with excellent communication and advocacy skills. They will have strong business acumen and ideally experience of diversifying income streams and successful fundraising, as well as a consultative, open-minded and creative approach. Candidates should align with Compton Verney’s identity as an innovative, compelling and collaborative organisation and be committed to equal opportunities, cultural diversity and inclusion and broadening access to art, nature and creativity

Saxton Bampfylde Ltd is acting as an employment agency advisor to Compton Verney on this appointment. For further information about the role, including details about how to apply, please visit www.saxbam.com/appointments using reference EZUC. Alternatively telephone +44 (0)20 7227 0880 (during office hours). Applications should be received by noon on Wednesday 18th May 2022.