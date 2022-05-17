ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Compton Verney

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

We connect people, art, nature and creativity. We deliberately blur the perceived boundaries between visual and performing arts, indoor and outdoor, architecture and landscape, science and nature, creativity and learning, digital and analogue, and visiting and participating.

Compton Verney is a major independent art gallery and an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation within a Capability Brown landscape just outside of Stratford-upon-Avon. It’s an extraordinary place – much more than an art gallery, a house and a park, Compton Verney presents an integrated offer of its collections, exhibits, interpretation, education, activities, experiences, events, facilities, services and digital presence. A unique cultural attraction that is inclusive and relaxed yet, at the same time, innovative and bold, Compton Verney is a forward-thinking organisation where art and nature meet and which aims to lead the way on environmental sustainability, balancing the artistic integrity of landscape design with an appreciation for nature and wildlife.

Having come through the peaks of the pandemic impressively, Compton Verney exceeded expectations in terms of visitor numbers, and since reopening fully, has enjoyed its highest visitor numbers to site in 2021. The focus now is on growth and recovery post-Covid, embedding the new brand and ensuring financial stability. In this respect, Compton Verney is more ambitious than ever, looking ahead to a repositioning of the venue, its reach and impact, the importance of excellence in cultural programming, digital fluency, environmental commitment, clarity of brand, efficiency in commercialisation to support charitable objectives, building relationships with audiences and stakeholders and presenting a cultural venue which is open to everyone, as it embarks on deepening its approach to equality, diversity and inclusion.

The Board is now seeking candidates for the role of CEO; this person has responsibility for the entire organisation, leading on development, capital projects, delivery, performance, staff wellbeing and the long term, sustainable success of Compton Verney. The ideal candidate will bring broad leadership experience and be a big-picture thinker, with excellent communication and advocacy skills. They will have strong business acumen and ideally experience of diversifying income streams and successful fundraising, as well as a consultative, open-minded and creative approach. Candidates should align with Compton Verney’s identity as an innovative, compelling and collaborative organisation and be committed to equal opportunities, cultural diversity and inclusion and broadening access to art, nature and creativity

Saxton Bampfylde Ltd is acting as an employment agency advisor to Compton Verney on this appointment. For further information about the role, including details about how to apply, please visit www.saxbam.com/appointments using reference EZUC. Alternatively telephone +44 (0)20 7227 0880 (during office hours). Applications should be received by noon on Wednesday 18th May 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Afghan surgeon who fled Ukraine says he was treated differently at Polish border

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, and later building a life in Ukraine, Ruhullah Haji has been displaced by war twice in 34 years. So when the heart surgeon made it to Britain after fleeing Russia’s invasion, he was desperate for security and the right to remain as a Ukrainian. Many other Afghans have struggled to secure such rights since the fall of Kabul last year, and remain in limbo.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Post Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
The Guardian

Trump isn’t out there with a gun, but he’s enabled this war against black people

Last weekend, just as I finished a live performance in California of Four Questions, the Grammy award-winning jazz collaboration for which I provided spoken words, word reached me about the racist killing of 10 people as they shopped in Buffalo, New York. I try never to be surprised by evil and never paralysed by despair. Instead, my immediate reaction was “here we go again”, with the horror, the suffering and then the now familiar routine of rhetorical gestures and superficial posturing.
POTUS
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Switching PGA courses after mob rampage a success for all bar Trump

The violent scenes at the US Capitol last year led to the PGA taking its major tournament away from former president’s Bedminster course and awarding it to Southern Hills. The horrors associated with a violent mob rampaging around the US Capitol last year meant a subsequent decision relating to a golf tournament barely registered. Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course had been announced as the 2022 US PGA Championship’s host venue in 2014. With Trump caught in the middle of the Capitol storm, the PGA of America changed its plan, and Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma was the beneficiary at short notice.
TULSA, OK
The Guardian

The Guardian

283K+
Followers
72K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy