Mets ace Jacob deGrom has 'continued healing' in scapula, still no date for return

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom continues to make progress in his return from injury. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The latest update on New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom offered promising news regarding the stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder that's prevented him from making a single start this season but also left multiple questions unanswered.

It was previously learned that deGrom would be having a follow-up MRI and CT scan on Monday to help determine where he was in his recovery.

"He underwent follow-up imaging yesterday that revealed continued healing in the scapula," the Mets explained about deGrom in a brief statement. "He will continue to build distance and velocity in his throwing program, and we will provide an update on his progress when appropriate."

While there continues to be no official timetable for deGrom's potential return to the rotation, Anthony DiComo of the Mets' website noted Monday that the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner "remains at least a month away" from taking the bump. DiComo reported on Tuesday that it's still unknown when deGrom will be cleared to throw off a mound. The 33-year-old is currently throwing off flat ground up to 75 feet.

Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner told DiComo the Mets plan to "play the long game with" deGrom's recovery and that the veteran is on track to require three to five minor-league rehab starts before he faces big-league batters in a regular-season game for the first time since July 7 of last year. Lingering elbow issues sidelined deGrom throughout the second half of the 2021 MLB season.

The Mets, meanwhile, will begin Tuesday's home doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at 23-13 overall and atop the NL East standings.