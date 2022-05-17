ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets ace Jacob deGrom has 'continued healing' in scapula, still no date for return

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwW4v_0fh89uJI00
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom continues to make progress in his return from injury. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The latest update on New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom offered promising news regarding the stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder that's prevented him from making a single start this season but also left multiple questions unanswered.

It was previously learned that deGrom would be having a follow-up MRI and CT scan on Monday to help determine where he was in his recovery.

"He underwent follow-up imaging yesterday that revealed continued healing in the scapula," the Mets explained about deGrom in a brief statement. "He will continue to build distance and velocity in his throwing program, and we will provide an update on his progress when appropriate."

While there continues to be no official timetable for deGrom's potential return to the rotation, Anthony DiComo of the Mets' website noted Monday that the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner "remains at least a month away" from taking the bump. DiComo reported on Tuesday that it's still unknown when deGrom will be cleared to throw off a mound. The 33-year-old is currently throwing off flat ground up to 75 feet.

Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner told DiComo the Mets plan to "play the long game with" deGrom's recovery and that the veteran is on track to require three to five minor-league rehab starts before he faces big-league batters in a regular-season game for the first time since July 7 of last year. Lingering elbow issues sidelined deGrom throughout the second half of the 2021 MLB season.

The Mets, meanwhile, will begin Tuesday's home doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at 23-13 overall and atop the NL East standings.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees could trade struggling slugger at deadline

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an interesting trade deadline in a few weeks, especially with their outfield going through liability issues. Aside from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo have been complete disappointments this season. Hicks has been arguably the worst player...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a monster problem brewing in centerfield

On Thursday afternoon, theNew York Yankees dropped a disappointing game against the Baltimore Orioles. Despite a comeback in the 9th inning, Anthony Santander launched a three-run walk-off homer to finish the game. The Yankees left much to be desired on offense, struggling to hit with runners in scoring position. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Solving centerfield at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have a significant problem brewing in centerfield, and his name is Aaron Hicks. Hicks signed a seven-year, $70 million extension with the Yankees back in 2019, which expires in 2025. Management will have a 2026 club option to decide on, but at this point in time, there’s no question it will be declined.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Show Goodwill Towards 2 Cardinals Legends

The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets wrap up their four-game set on Thursday afternoon. The Mets have won the season series by winning four of the six previously played games. Tempers flared during their series in St. Louis as a result of several hit batsmen. But that didn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Yankees minor leaguer released after allegedly stealing from teammates

Things at the Major League level seem to be going great for the New York Yankees, but they’re going through a bit of turmoil in their Minor League system. Former third-round pick from 2019, Jake Sanford, was released last Thursday after being discovered for his criminal activity. He was caught stealing from teammates and scamming fans, allegedly.
MLB
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Made More MLB History Wednesday Night

Albert Pujols simply does not stop making history. When the St. Louis Cardinals brought him back on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, it wasn’t just for sentimental reasons. He’s been exactly what the Cardinals have asked for this season, hitting .260 with two homers and 8 RBI. Last...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Cy Young
Person
Jeremy Hefner
Yardbarker

Former Brave has been DFA’d by the Dodgers

After enduring a brutal stretch in Atlanta last season, Greene was eventually released by the Braves. The Dodgers picked him up, but he’s only pitched 8 innings for them in ‘21 and ‘22 and given up three runs. The 33-year-old should still have something left in the tank, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets another chance somewhere else.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson admits one reported victim cried after massage

Deshaun Watson testified recently in one of the pretrial depositions for his sexual assault lawsuits, and the Cleveland Browns quarterback made what some people felt was a troubling admission. Ashley Solis, the first massage therapist to go public with a claim against Watson, said Watson intentionally touched her with his...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson to be featured on HBO’s 'Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly met with NFL investigators earlier this week to begin discussions concerning the 22 civil lawsuits he's facing regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. Watson is currently spending time in the Bahamas with some of his new teammates, but the 26-year-old will soon be in headlines for reasons both he and his new employer would rather avoid.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Ct
Yardbarker

White Sox, Yankees benches clear after Yasmani Grandal, Josh Donaldson have words

Josh Donaldson and the Chicago White Sox really do not get along. For the second time this season, the benches cleared between the White Sox and New York Yankees, with Donaldson at the center of the incident. Tensions were high early in the game, when Donaldson and Tim Anderson exchanged words leaving the field at the end of an inning.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mock Trade Suggests Sixers Could Send Thybulle, Korkmaz to Kings

With the Philadelphia 76ers becoming one of the latest teams to enter the 2022 NBA offseason, they have already been linked to a handful of rumors and mock trades as their team came up short of their goals once again. Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle has seen his name kicked around...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Mike Tomlin has nice gesture for Ravens' Sam Koch

During their respective tenures, Tomlin’s Steelers won 18 head-to-head matchups in the regular season while Koch’s Ravens won 15. The two teams also won one Super Bowl each over that span and met a total of three times in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh winning two of those games.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Za’Darius Smith Has Strong Words for Aaron Rodgers Regarding Week One

Za’Darius Smith has not shied away when talking about the Packers since the day he signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Za’Darius Smith has spent the last three seasons with the Packers, and first four before that in Baltimore. In fact, Smith almost resigned with Baltimore before backing out and signing with Minnesota.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Trade to Texans? Not So Fast

Could the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans be back in business in the near future?. According to one report, it could make sense. Baker Mayfield was once the No. 1 player taken in his draft, and despite what they say publicly, the Texans might not be fully convinced that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is the future of the franchise.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy