Ohio man dies in fatal Illinois crash

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — A Southwest Ohio man died Monday after the semi truck he was driving crashed into bridge barrier and overturned on an Illinois interstate.

Police say that on May 16 around 5:15 p.m., the driver of a semi truck was traveling westbound in a construction zone on Interstate 64 at milepost 103, near Wayne City. ISP says due to unknown reasons, the driver struck the concrete bridge barrier multiple times, then left the roadway to the right, before striking a tree and overturning.

ISP says the driver, identified as Brian D. Jones, 41, of Georgetown, Ohio, was pronounced deceased on scene by the Wayne County Coroner. Police say the roadway was closed during the crash investigation and was opened at about 4:30 a.m.

ISP says this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.