Following a huge 2021, Witch Fever are set to have another massive year with the announcement of their debut album, Congregation. Due out on October 21 via Music For Nations, the LP was produced by Pigs x7’s Sam Grant at Blank Studios in Newcastle, and, as vocalist Amy Walpole says, is “a step above what we’ve done before as we had a chance to experiment with sound and structure. It was our first opportunity to explore writing a body of work which was challenging but has been so rewarding!”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO