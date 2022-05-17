ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buona To Give Away Free Italian Beef Sandwiches on National Italian Beef Day

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day isn't the only holiday in May. There's a lesser known, but perhaps tastier holiday, a few days before. In honor of National Italian Beef Day May 27,...

Jennifer Geer

I tried Portillo's all-new vegan hot dog, the Garden Dog

And here's what I thought. Portillo's(image by Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons - cropped) (CHICAGO) Vegans with a craving for a Chicago-style hot dog can rejoice. Portillo's has teamed up with Field Roast to offer a vegan hot dog made with 100% plant-based protein and served in the traditional Chicago-style way.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Let's Eat: True BBQ

Join Chef Nick as he has the masterminds behind True BBQ out of Munster and Crown Point on this special episode of Let's Eat!. Lakeshore Public Radio 89.1FM, initially known as The Lakeshore 89.1FM, first hit the airwaves across Northwest Indiana on January 19, 2010. The station was created after the board of directors for Lakeshore Public Media, which also operates our sister station Lakeshore PBS, saw the need for regional access to a public radio station in order to provide localized up-to-the-minute news and information for NW Indiana residents.
CROWN POINT, IN
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Eater

A New Black-Owned Development With Restaurants Breaks Ground in Washington Park

A new mixed-use development containing a gym, a pair of sneaker stores, a restaurant called Friistyle with indoor and outdoor dining, and six short-term rental apartments will be replacing the former Cain’s Barber College at 353-363 E. 51st Street in Washington Park later this year, Block Club reports. The ultimate goal is to draw more development to the 51st Street corridor and keep money in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson to Hold $1M Cash, Grocery Giveaway For Chicago Seniors Monday

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

Vegan Soul Food’s Never Been Better, Thanks to the South Side’s 40-Year-Old Soul Veg City

When Prince Asiel Bin Israel first opened Soul Vegetarian East on Chicago’s South Side in 1982, it was the only spot around peddling vegan soul food — an anomaly for a cuisine that often relies heavily on chicken and pork. These days, however, the category has blossomed: In 2021 alone, New York welcomed plant-based Cadence, and pop-up VTree gained a permanent location in L.A. with help from Nick Cannon. Even Chicago is now home to other vegan soul spots like Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine, which opened in 2017. But Arel Brown and Lori Seay, the second-generation owners of the restaurant now dubbed Soul Veg City, are Chicago’s real vegan royalty — in more ways than one.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Willie Wilson plans 3rd million-dollar giveaway to help residents

CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson is planning another million-dollar giveaway. Wilson says he will donate the funds through partnerships with senior buildings and area grocery stores. Patrons will be given gift cards and coupons at select grocery stores. The giveaway will also include gas stations, but...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Hyde Park restaurant staple Ja’ Grill opens second location in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood

The Habitat Company recently welcomed Ja’ Grill as the first restaurant tenant to open its doors at Ogden Commons, the real estate firm’s 10-acre $200 million development in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood that is the city’s largest mixed-use opportunity zone project. Upon completion, Ogden Commons will bring 120,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and approximately 350 mixed-income housing units to North Lawndale.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Chi Soul Fest at Navy Pier

The rich history of Chicago soul music comes alive during the annual Chi Soul Fest at Navy Pier on June 11-12, 2022. This free, two-day music fest presents local musicians in the Beer Garden and at the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns. Chicago’s influential standing as a producer of major...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Naperville Giving Away Free Tulips This Friday!

If you know anything about me you know I love flowers! This year we’ve added some beautiful tulips in the front of the house courtesy of my neighbor Matt. Photo above tells the reals story. Well Naperville is giving away tulips this Friday. Naperville Park District is changing the way it distributes the tulip bulbs that are removed each spring. Instead of selling the bulbs for $3 per dozen, the District will join with the City of Naperville and the Downtown Naperville Alliance to make the leftover bulbs from the Riverwalk and other Park District locations available for free, along with bulbs from the City and other downtown locations.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Lightfoot attends apartment ribbon cutting

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot took part in the ribbon cutting for Emmett St. Apartments Friday morning. This was the mayor’s first appearance after a deadly Near North shooting. Lightfoot began her remarks by acknowledging Thursday night’s violence before focusing on the new housing development. Among them, the mayor said an ordinance would be introduced […]
CHICAGO, IL
101wkqx.com

The best old-school Chicago restaurants

These are some of the best classic joints that Chicago has to offer. Whether it’s a nice steak place or you just want a good ol’ fashioned dog, these are some of the go-to’s that you should know!. Gene & Georgetti- An old school steakhouse that is...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago pastor Father Tom Hurley bringing block party to South Side Marist campus

CHICAGO - It's the end of an era at Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church, as the iconic-longtime pastor, Father Tom Hurley, will lead his final mass this Sunday. But Friday, FOX 32 learned exclusively that for his next move — a leadership post at his alma mater, Marist High School — he's going to be resurrecting one of his soon-to-be-former church's most famous traditions: a summer music festival.
CHICAGO, IL
