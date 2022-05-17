Colorado snubbed in 'best summer vacation' spots ranking

Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo Credit: Richard Bittles (iStock).

Omaha, Nebraska. Springfield, Missouri. Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to a recent ranking released by WalletHub.com, all three of those places are better summer travel destinations than the Colorado spots included in their data analysis, along with 33 other American metros.

By comparing 43 relevant metrics spread across six categories (travel costs and hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities, and safety), WalletHub ranked the country's 100 largest metro areas based on how great they are to visit during the summer months. While Colorado has long been considered a summer travel destination – many locals will even say it's the best time of the year to visit – the Denver metro area ranked a mediocre 37th nationally and Colorado Springs ranked 72nd.

Ranking the lowest of the two Colorado metros that were large enough to be included, Colorado Springs was brought down by scores in three categories – local costs (71st), weather (78th), and safety (71st), with the safety category skewed to prioritize metrics related to COVID-19. Denver's overall ranking was also brought down by low scores in the categories of weather (70th) and safety (76th).

Locals are likely to be a bit shocked by these scores – especially those in Colorado Springs, with nearly 75 percent of the national field being dubbed a better summer vacation spot than the city, including places like Buffalo, Baltimore, and Wichita.

Ask any Colorado Springs local – summer can be a great time to visit this city thanks to the many outdoor recreation attractions like Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods, and the Manitou Incline. Could wildfire smoke be problematic and unpredictable this year? Yes – but that metric wasn't represented in the WalletHub analysis. There's a reason Colorado Springs continues to see massive tourism numbers and it's well-deserved – a trip to Olympic City USA should be on every American's bucket list (I'll admit, I'm a bit biased).

Meanwhile, tourism officials in the Pikes Peak region, which includes Colorado Springs, are hoping for a record-setting tourism season.

It's also worth noting that the abysmal 'summer vacation' ranking for the city was released the same day that US News & World Report ranked Colorado Springs as the second-best place to live in the country (though the city was dinged in terms of value – also a concern noted in the 'summer vacation' rank).

The top spot nationwide for a summer vacation was determined to be the Orlando, Florida area, which could be expected, with many spots in Florida, California, or along the coasts found near the top of the list. The worst summer vacation spot was determined to be Phoenix, with weather and safety being the two most problematic categories for this Arizonan city.

Do you think Colorado is a good place to visit during the summer? Do you think it's better to visit in another season? Let us know in the comments below.

See the full ranking and methodology here.