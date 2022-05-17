ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jaire Alexander Agreed to Massive Extension With Packers: Report

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago

Cornerback Jaire Alexander has reportedly agreed to a new long-term deal with the Green Bay Packers, which will make him the highest-paid player at his position.

NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport reports the Packers and Alexander "have an agreement in principle on a four-year, $84 million extension," which would include $31 million paid during the first year of the deal, a source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed.

"The deal, which is now done and finalized, makes the Pro Bowl CB the highest-paid at his position," Rapoport tweeted.

Pro Football Focus ' Ari Meirov reports Alexander's deal, worth an average of $21 million annually, edges out the Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns ($20.1 million), Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams ($20 million) for the highest average salary per-year among the cornerback position.

Alexander -- a former second-team All-ACC defensive back at Louisville in 2016 -- was selected by the Packers at No. 18 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and included in the Pro Football Writers of America 's All-Rookie Team following his first NFL season.

The Charlotte native was a second-team All-Pro and selected to his first Pro Bowl during the 2020 season.

Alexander enters his fifth NFL season with 184 career tackles, five interceptions, 44 pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

