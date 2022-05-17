Steve-O is coming to Sheboygan this summer. Here’s when and how to get tickets.

SHEBOYGAN - Steve-O — the "Jackass" star, stand-up comedian and New York Times bestselling author — is bringing his The Bucket List Tour to Sheboygan’s Weill Center July 9.

A bio for Steve-O (real name Stephen Glover) states he was “willing to do whatever it took to become famous,” even if it meant extreme physical pain.

After failing at University of Miami , he was a homeless couch surfer for three years before attending Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College with the goal of furthering his goal of becoming a stuntman.

His efforts eventually led to him working with Johnny Knoxville on the stunt-based reality show "Jackass," which first aired on MTV in 2000.

Since then, Steve-O has written a memoir, “Professional Idiot,” and established himself as a stand-up comedian. He has more than 24 million followers across social media platforms. He also has a weekly podcast titled “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” He and his fiancée, Lux, are animal lovers and have plans to start their own animal sanctuary.

The July 9 show in Sheboygan is for adult audiences only. Tickets are $35-$100, plus tax, and can be ordered online at weillcenter.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-208-3243 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. The show begins at 7 p.m. and doors open one hour beforehand. The Weill Center is at 826 N. Eighth St., downtown Sheboygan.

