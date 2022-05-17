ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Steve-O is coming to Sheboygan this summer. Here’s when and how to get tickets.

By Brandon Reid, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ccxbr_0fh87ZTD00

SHEBOYGAN - Steve-O — the "Jackass" star, stand-up comedian and New York Times bestselling author — is bringing his The Bucket List Tour to Sheboygan’s Weill Center July 9.

A bio for Steve-O (real name Stephen Glover) states he was “willing to do whatever it took to become famous,” even if it meant extreme physical pain.

After failing at University of Miami , he was a homeless couch surfer for three years before attending Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College with the goal of furthering his goal of becoming a stuntman.

His efforts eventually led to him working with Johnny Knoxville on the stunt-based reality show "Jackass," which first aired on MTV in 2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGr0f_0fh87ZTD00

Since then, Steve-O has written a memoir, “Professional Idiot,” and established himself as a stand-up comedian. He has more than 24 million followers across social media platforms. He also has a weekly podcast titled “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” He and his fiancée, Lux, are animal lovers and have plans to start their own animal sanctuary.

More: 'Wheel of Fortune' live touring show, the first of its kind, is coming to Milwaukee and Madison

More: 'Saturday Night Live' spoofs Kohler Co. by putting host Benedict Cumberbatch on the world's first reclining toilet

The July 9 show in Sheboygan is for adult audiences only. Tickets are $35-$100, plus tax, and can be ordered online at weillcenter.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-208-3243 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. The show begins at 7 p.m. and doors open one hour beforehand. The Weill Center is at 826 N. Eighth St., downtown Sheboygan.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Steve-O is coming to Sheboygan this summer. Here’s when and how to get tickets.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Milwaukee, and you can be a contestant

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wheel of Fortune Live is going on tour, and the live stage show is scheduled to stop in Milwaukee and Madison!. Wheel of Fortunate Live lets fans experience the classic gameshow in their hometown. Auditions to hop stage and play will take place before the show.
wearegreenbay.com

Daughter continues The Judds Final Tour, coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than three weeks after her mother and musical partner’s passing, Country Music Hall of Famer, Wynonna Judd says she will move forward with the duo’s previously scheduled tour “The Judds: The Final Tour”. The announcement follows the tragic passing...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Concert tickets at Capital Credit Union Park go on sale Friday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – As the weather warms up, outdoor activities are blooming across northeast Wisconsin. In Ashwaubenon, bands are scheduled to play at Capital Credit Union Park and some concert tickets go on sale this Friday. According to a release, there are two different outdoor concerts scheduled to...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'For the first time in forever,' 'Frozen' comes to Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis.— For the first time in forever, Disney’s Broadway musical, “Frozen,” is coming to Wisconsin. The iconic Disney princess story follows two sisters, one with magical powers, as they embark on a quest to save their kingdom. The state’s premiere is also bringing home a...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Sheboygan, WI
Entertainment
City
Sheboygan, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
visitoshkosh.com

5 Great Reasons to Attend Waterfest in Oshkosh

5 Great Reasons to Celebrate Our Beautiful Wisconsin Summer at Waterfest. Experience an exceptional sense of community with family, like minded friends and associates in a sparkling summer setting. Enjoy great live entertainment from National & International touring artists at exceptional values such as The Beach Boys; Trombone Shorty and...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Foundry 45 opens in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Foundry 45 had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 14 to celebrate the opening of the wedding and event venue and bar. Foundry 45 is located at 9480 US-45 in Kewaskum where the Amerahn Bar & Hall was. The owners of Foundry 45, 7 Bridges Road LLC, bought the Amerahn in 2021 and renovated the property into this new event location and bar.
KEWASKUM, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Reid
Person
Steve O
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield to close permanently

BROOKFIELD — A mainstay in Brookfield is set to close its doors on Friday. Marty’s Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, will close permanently due to staff shortages. “We are closing due to a lack of staff. We have been struggling for over a year. We tried to find enough staff to keep the restaurant running. For the past 11 months we have made just pizzas. We haven’t even been able to make something as simple as garlic bread,” said David Cleppe, manager at Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield.
BROOKFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Hilldale to welcome new restaurant this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new restaurant later this summer. Amara will feature contemporary coastal Italian cuisine with shareable small plates and small bites, hand-crafted pastas and entrées. The wine list will have both Italian and Italian-inspired artisan wines, while the bar...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Good Samaritan Tells Her Story

“Nurse Sue”, as she was known shortly after administering aid at a Brown County crash scene the day before Mother’s Day, is telling her inspiring story now to Seehafer News. Susie Bown of Manitowoc is an operating room nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Bown and her...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times#University Of Miami#Ringling Bros#Mtv#Kohler Co
WBAY Green Bay

Report: Cousin of former Packer Davante Adams killed in shooting

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (WBAY) - The cousin of former Green Bay Packer Davante Adams was killed in a shooting in California, according to ABC 7. The news station located in the Bay Area reports 33 shots were fired Tuesday at Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto. Children were playing at the park at the time.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Oconomowoc Kmart undergoing remodeling

OCONOMOWOC — The former Kmart building at 1450 Summit Avenue is undergoing remodeling before Sendik’s Food Market moves in this fall. OCONOMOWOC — A Sendik’s Food Market is slated to open in Oconomowoc later this year at the Olympia Fields development on Summit Avenue. Jason Gallo,...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for early Monday morning for the potential of a widespread freeze or frost in the Northwoods, while scattered frost could occur in Central Wisconsin. A Frost Advisory is in effect for early Sunday morning in our far southern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nbc15.com

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Woman wanted for questioning in Green Bay found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police confirmed that they have located the 32-year-old woman who was wanted for questioning in connection with an active case. Just hours after the Green Bay Police Department first announced that they were searching for 32-year-old Brittney Rankel, officers were reportedly able to find her.
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Small Business Announces Closure

A small business in Manitowoc has announced that they are closing its doors soon. Workingman’s Friend went to Facebook to say that they would be permanently closed in the next couple of weeks. They cited the combination of the stress brought on by the pandemic, followed by the road...
MANITOWOC, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

668
Followers
200
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy