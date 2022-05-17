Tyler Herro's Status For Game 1

Tyler Herro is not on the injury report for Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night in Florida, and for the game star guard Tyler Herro is not on the injury report.

Herro has not missed a game in the playoffs, but he had been on many of their injury reports through the first two rounds.

The former Kentucky star won the 2022 6th Man of The Year Award, and he is a huge part of their offense, so the fact that they have him totally healthy is huge for the Heat going into Game 1.

The Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first-round, and they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round.

As for the Celtics, they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and then went all the way to a Game 7 with the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round.

The Celtics beat the Bucks on Sunday, while the Heat have been resting since Thursday night.

