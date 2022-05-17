ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

LHS seniors attend baccalaureate service Sunday

By LCR welcomes new editor, Shelby Atkison
Laclede Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos courtesy of Eric Adams About 60 Lebanon High School...

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Lebanon student wins Princeton University Award for documentary

LEBANON, Mo. – A Lebanon High School senior has received the Princeton University’s Prize in Race Relations award for a documentary about an African American educator. Abram Barker created the documentary “Good Morning, Mrs. Ford” to showcase Mrs. Eleanor Ford, one of the district’s only African American teachers. She was the first Black teacher in […]
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Kickapoo defeats Lebanon in districts

JOPLIN — The Lebanon High School baseball team fell just short to the state-ranked Kickapoo Chiefs in the first round of the Missouri Class 6 District 6 tournament on Monday at Joplin High School, 7-4. Lebanon (10-16 overall) received the No. 7 seed in district play, while the Chiefs (26-7 overall) were seeded No. 2 in one of the most talented districts in the state. With the ‘Jackets holding a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Chiefs exploded for five runs. Kickapoo got the inning started on a leadoff double before getting a run on a bases-loaded walk to make the score 4-3. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

FLOYD AVERY BAILEY

Floyd Avery Bailey, 90, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 16, 1931, in Cole Camp, Mo. to Willie Hunter and Mary Spurlock Bailey. Floyd married Ruth Erma Travis, and to this union three sons and three daughters were born. He was preceded...
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
Lebanon, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
Laclede Record

HARVEY JUNIOR CRAWFORD

Harvey Junior Crawford, 89, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Bolivar. He was born July 30, 1932, in Louisburg, Mo. to Elva and Thelma Mae (Jenkins) Crawford. Funeral services for Harvey Junior Crawford will be held at noon Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

Nixa prepares for thousands of visitors at the 64th annual Sucker Days Festival

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Summer festivals are kicking off! Nixa Sucker Days is happening May 20-22. The Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome thousands of Main Street visitors. Main Street will be packed for the 64th annual Sucker Days Festival organizers are getting the final details in place before people can enjoy all the fun at this year’s festival.
NIXA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baccalaureate Service#Lhs#Highschool#Lebanon High School#Lebanon Family Church
KOLR10 News

Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Phelps County yesterday

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Phelps County near Beulah, Missouri on May 19 at 2:54 pm by the National Weather Service. Winds of up to 90 mph destroyed several small outbuildings and trees. The tornado spanned about 3 miles and 200 yards. Another tornado was confirmed seven miles south of […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Parson signs congressional redistricting into law

Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed into law new boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts. HB 2909 contains an emergency clause and went into effect immediately upon Governor Parson’s signature. The boundaries created by the law will be used for the 2022 midterm elections to determine Missouri’s Congressional Delegation for the 118th Congress of the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Cole Camp’s Main Street Cucina Closes Forever

In a post on their Facebook page yesterday Main Street Cucina announced the permanent closure of the restaurant, which served Italian food Monday and Tuesday from 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM in the same space as The German Table uses on Friday and Saturday Night. Sam, the owner of The...
COLE CAMP, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
bransontrilakesnews.com

Silver Dollar City unveils new calming space

Silver Dollar City, in collaboration with Mercy, unveiled their all-new and first ever Family Calming Space on Saturday, May 14. The unveiling of the calming space at Red Gold Heritage Hall, which coincided with the annual Mercy Day at the 1880s theme park, was created for guests with special needs who experience sensory overload.
BRANSON, MO
Laclede Record

DAVID LEE McCORMACK

David Lee McCormack, 80, of Niangua, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Springfield. He was born March 30, 1942, to Novi and Clora Ivon (Ince) McCormack. David was preceded in death by his parents, Novi and Ivon McCormack; two brothers, Joe McCormack and Donnie McCormack; and two sisters, Beulah Henson and Bonnie Marvel.
NIANGUA, MO
houstonherald.com

Storm causes damage in Houston

A storm downed this rotten tree Saturday morning as high winds whipped through Houston. The tree caused damage at the David Gourley residence in the Lillyview Addition south of West Highway 17. Members of the Houston Fire Department responded. A tree also is reported on Highway AU west of Houston....
HOUSTON, MO
Laclede Record

Z&P decides fate of existing game machines

The Lebanon Zoning and Planning Commission will allow existing gaming machines to remain in the city. The Commission voted Thursday to grant a conditional use for existing gaming machines. In the city’s limited commercial districts, any new machines that come in will have to go before the Zoning and Planning Commission for approval.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield restaurant finds unique solution to worker shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
103GBF

One of Biggest Motorcycle Rallies in the Midwest Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Missouri State Fair Announces Grandstand Performers

Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar. Country music superstar Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair, performing on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance on Saturday, Aug. 20. Opening for Moore is newcomer Heath Sanders. Missouri State Fair still...
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy