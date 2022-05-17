LHS seniors attend baccalaureate service Sunday

LEBANON, Mo. – A Lebanon High School senior has received the Princeton University’s Prize in Race Relations award for a documentary about an African American educator. Abram Barker created the documentary “Good Morning, Mrs. Ford” to showcase Mrs. Eleanor Ford, one of the district’s only African American teachers. She was the first Black teacher in […]
JOPLIN — The Lebanon High School baseball team fell just short to the state-ranked Kickapoo Chiefs in the first round of the Missouri Class 6 District 6 tournament on Monday at Joplin High School, 7-4. Lebanon (10-16 overall) received the No. 7 seed in district play, while the Chiefs (26-7 overall) were seeded No. 2 in one of the most talented districts in the state. With the ‘Jackets holding a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Chiefs exploded for five runs. Kickapoo got the inning started on a leadoff double before getting a run on a bases-loaded walk to make the score 4-3. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Floyd Avery Bailey, 90, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 16, 1931, in Cole Camp, Mo. to Willie Hunter and Mary Spurlock Bailey. Floyd married Ruth Erma Travis, and to this union three sons and three daughters were born. He was preceded...
The Ozark Board of Education voted to hire Dr. Lori Wilson as the Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business and Chief Financial Officer at the May 12 meeting. Wilson will replace the current Assistant Superintendent of Business and Chief Financial Officer, Tammy Short, who is taking a leave of absence for the 2022-23 school year.
Harvey Junior Crawford, 89, of Buffalo, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Bolivar. He was born July 30, 1932, in Louisburg, Mo. to Elva and Thelma Mae (Jenkins) Crawford. Funeral services for Harvey Junior Crawford will be held at noon Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Buffalo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Summer festivals are kicking off! Nixa Sucker Days is happening May 20-22. The Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome thousands of Main Street visitors. Main Street will be packed for the 64th annual Sucker Days Festival organizers are getting the final details in place before people can enjoy all the fun at this year’s festival.
The Agapé Boarding School for Boys in Stockton, Missouri, has been hit with 14 lawsuits accusing staff and other students of abuse. New lawsuits also allege that Agapé violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by misrepresenting or concealing information given to the students and their families. Plaintiffs Robert...
FORSYTH, Mo. – In an inflated economy, many places are closing their doors. In Forsyth, one woman has opened a restaurant, her dream for several years. It’s been a dream of Ebony Cook’s to own the Wagon Wheel restaurant in Forsyth. “My sister owned it like 20, 27 years ago, and I tried to lease […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Seniors from a high school in Oklahoma are spending their senior trip in the Ozarks, but that wasn’t originally the plan. The students, from Oklahoma Union High School, were supposed to fly out of Springfield to Orlando, Florida to spend time at Universal Studios. That is until the school said they found out […]
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Phelps County near Beulah, Missouri on May 19 at 2:54 pm by the National Weather Service. Winds of up to 90 mph destroyed several small outbuildings and trees. The tornado spanned about 3 miles and 200 yards. Another tornado was confirmed seven miles south of […]
Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed into law new boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts. HB 2909 contains an emergency clause and went into effect immediately upon Governor Parson’s signature. The boundaries created by the law will be used for the 2022 midterm elections to determine Missouri’s Congressional Delegation for the 118th Congress of the United States.
In a post on their Facebook page yesterday Main Street Cucina announced the permanent closure of the restaurant, which served Italian food Monday and Tuesday from 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM in the same space as The German Table uses on Friday and Saturday Night. Sam, the owner of The...
Silver Dollar City, in collaboration with Mercy, unveiled their all-new and first ever Family Calming Space on Saturday, May 14. The unveiling of the calming space at Red Gold Heritage Hall, which coincided with the annual Mercy Day at the 1880s theme park, was created for guests with special needs who experience sensory overload.
David Lee McCormack, 80, of Niangua, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Springfield. He was born March 30, 1942, to Novi and Clora Ivon (Ince) McCormack. David was preceded in death by his parents, Novi and Ivon McCormack; two brothers, Joe McCormack and Donnie McCormack; and two sisters, Beulah Henson and Bonnie Marvel.
A storm downed this rotten tree Saturday morning as high winds whipped through Houston. The tree caused damage at the David Gourley residence in the Lillyview Addition south of West Highway 17. Members of the Houston Fire Department responded. A tree also is reported on Highway AU west of Houston....
The Lebanon Zoning and Planning Commission will allow existing gaming machines to remain in the city. The Commission voted Thursday to grant a conditional use for existing gaming machines. In the city’s limited commercial districts, any new machines that come in will have to go before the Zoning and Planning Commission for approval.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Marshfield Seniors Apartments are not far from downtown or the main drag that runs from Interstate 44 into town. But there is a wooded area just behind the complex where feral cats have been known to hang out, and Rescue One, the foster-based rescue service out of Springfield, has been helping to catch them.
Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar. Country music superstar Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair, performing on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance on Saturday, Aug. 20. Opening for Moore is newcomer Heath Sanders. Missouri State Fair still...
