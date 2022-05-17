LHS seniors attend baccalaureate service Sunday

JOPLIN — The Lebanon High School baseball team fell just short to the state-ranked Kickapoo Chiefs in the first round of the Missouri Class 6 District 6 tournament on Monday at Joplin High School, 7-4. Lebanon (10-16 overall) received the No. 7 seed in district play, while the Chiefs (26-7 overall) were seeded No. 2 in one of the most talented districts in the state. With the ‘Jackets holding a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Chiefs exploded for five runs. Kickapoo got the inning started on a leadoff double before getting a run on a bases-loaded walk to make the score 4-3. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO