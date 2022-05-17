ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Outagamie Co. bridge deteriorating, weight limit effective immediately

By Cora Seibt
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy vehicles are not allowed to cross a local bridge in Outagamie County due to it showing signs of old age. According to the Outagamie County Highway Department, the bridge on County KK over Kankapot Creek will...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Public Asked for Feedback on Planned Roundabout North of Little Chute

TOWN OF VANDENBROEK, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Plans call for a roundabout to be built between Little Chute and Freedom, the project will be discussed at two upcoming meetings. The Outagamie County Highway Department says the roundabout will be built next year at the intersection of highways JJ (Edgewood Drive) and N (Freedom Road). The intersection currently has four-way stop signs.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
romewi.com

Adams County Board approves “Clean Water Now” referendum

On May 15, the Adams County Board voted 14-5 to approve adding a Clean Water Now referendum question to local ballots on November 8. An advisory referendum question will give Adams County residents a chance to express their support for more action by local and state governments to protect drinking water as well as Wisconsin’s rivers and lakes. The question will read: “Should the State of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?”
wearegreenbay.com

Bird e-scooters, expand to another Northeast Wisconsin city

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the current climate of high gas prices, an alternative mode of transportation is coming to another local city. Bird Scooters and Menasha have signed an agreement to bring the eco-friendly, electronic scooter to the city. You only need three things to access the E-Scooter...
MENASHA, WI
nbc15.com

Fire in Columbia Co. causes road blockage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The east and westbound lanes on HWY 33 in Portage are blocked after a structure fire started Friday afternoon. Columbia County Dispatch said that the cause of the fire, which occurred on East Cook Street, is still being investigated. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waushara County man

MOUNT MORRIS, Wis. (WSAW) - The silver alert for an 82-year-old man in Waushara County has been canceled. William Hendon was last seen checking his mail around 5 p.m. on Friday. The silver alert was canceled Saturday around noon. He was found safely.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge is closed

TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge has been immediately closed to all traffic following the discovery of a large crack on one of the bridge’s trusses. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bridge Inspectors have determined that no one should use the bridge at this time. The...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Weight restrictions ordered for Highway KK bridge showing signs of deterioration

BUCHANAN — The Outagamie County Highway Department has ordered a 20-ton weight limit on the County KK Bridge over Kankopot Creek, effective immediately. The bridge, located between Highway 55 and Loderbauer Road near the entrance to Wisconsin International Raceway in the Town of Buchanan, is experiencing signs of deterioration and is currently being scheduled for replacement through the WisDOT Local Bridge program.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Portion of Chantel St. in Green Bay closed indefinitely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of Chantel Street in Green Bay will be closed for the foreseeable future starting on Thursday. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, Chantel Street, from Ninth Street to Michaline Drive, will be closed for pavement and bridge repair. Officials say...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

House walk-ins stump Fox Valley police

FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it's Appleton too.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicholas S. Beaupre, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping as repeater, retail theft-intentional take-as repeater and Intentionally Abuse Hazardous Substance as repeater on 11/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld and the defendant is placed on probation to DOC two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Spend sixty (60) days in the county jail, under the Huber Law, on count 2 only, stayed and to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and upon order of the court; 2) Pay court costs; 3) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 4) provide DNA sample; 5) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) maintain absolute sobriety; 7) AODA assessment and follow through; 8) Have no assaultive contact with Meijer Stores; 9) Pay restitution of $17.98 to Meijer; 10) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling work search or combination; 11) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wxerfm.com

THERE’LL BE EYES IN THE SKIES OVER SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

You’ll want to keep your eyes on the road, but others may have their eyes on your driving from above in Sheboygan County next week. The Wisconsin State Patrol will be sending airborne troopers for aerial enforcement in four Wisconsin Counties, including Sheboygan, beginning today with pilots watching Highway 172 in Brown County. Columbia and Washington Counties are also on the schedule during the next week or so. I-43 in Sheboygan County will be observed next week Thursday, the 26th, as we approach Memorial Day weekend and the start of the busy summer travel season.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Educating, raising awareness during Foster Care Month

(WFRV) – May is Foster Care Month and Brown County officials are joining Newsmaker Sunday to educate and raise awareness about foster care. Shauna Escoto, Foster Care Supervisor for Brown County, and Cheri Salmon, a local foster parent, came in to talk about several topics, including:. Who’s in foster...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vandals confess to damage in Campbellsport park

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals strike in Campbellsport, again, leaving a mess in a bathroom at Fireman’s Park. It was earlier this week when damage was discovered at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. Soap was splattered all over the floor and walls in the women’s bathroom. A makeshift cross was stuffed into one of the toilets. It’s the third time this year that vandals caused damage in the park.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI

