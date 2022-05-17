ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush fire sends smoke toward I-95 in Volusia County

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in Volusia County.

The fire — dubbed the Gate5fire — has burned an estimated 25 acres.

Firefighters said the fire is on private property between Williamson Boulevard and Interstate 95 near Port Orange.

See map of location below:

Crews reported the fire was 100% contained just after 1 p.m.

Smoke could be seen from I-95 but did not affect traffic.

Officials with the Florida Forestry Service said they were working with Florida Highway Patrol on monitoring the smoky conditions.

©2022 Cox Media Group

