Brush fire sends smoke toward I-95 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in Volusia County.
The fire — dubbed the Gate5fire — has burned an estimated 25 acres.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Firefighters said the fire is on private property between Williamson Boulevard and Interstate 95 near Port Orange.
See map of location below:
Crews reported the fire was 100% contained just after 1 p.m.
Smoke could be seen from I-95 but did not affect traffic.
Officials with the Florida Forestry Service said they were working with Florida Highway Patrol on monitoring the smoky conditions.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0