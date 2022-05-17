ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

New Kendrick Lamar music video features Fort Worth’s Kimberly Art Museum

By Tyler Manning
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38S5Yl_0fh85SMY00

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — North Texans, did you spot this Fort Worth location while watching the new music video for Kendrick Lamar’s song ‘N95’?

That’s right, the Kimberly Art Museum got a feature in this video. The video, co-directed by Kendrick, shows the rapper playing piano in the museum’s Piano Pavilion Auditorium, first featured 53 seconds in.

Museum officials confirmed this in a tweet sent out Monday, May 16, saying “We were honored to host such a legendary artist. In the video, you can see natural light pouring in through the auditorium backdrop. The Piano Pavilion has never looked better!”

To watch the video and see it for yourself, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center students will graduate at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy will host its commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Hodgetown, located at 715 S. Buchanan Street. According to a TTUHSC press release, the Hodge School of Pharmacy will recognize 127 graduates during the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy