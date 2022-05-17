Silver Chain Challenge Races Through June

A crazy group of car enthusiasts have a bone to pick with the Pontiac Grand Prix. If there are two things you need to know about southern car people, it's that we love cars and the outdoors. You see so many Georgia car enthusiasts with a lifted truck or rock crawling jeep. It may seem like an obvious choice for anyone with a passion for off-roading, but there is a different sort of racing that utilizes slippery mud and tight corners to make an unpredictably fun time. That genre is called rally racing, and unlike other motorsports, it can be done for pretty cheap by anyone with a beater car and some spare land. This has inspired many to build their own racing track in their backyard, but none have been as great as this one. Named after the cars driving it, this race has been deemed the Grand Prix Grand Prix, which is spectacular.

