Trenton, MO

Trenton Family Aquatic Center to open for the summer

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trenton Family Aquatic Center will open this season, although an opening date has not yet been announced. Park Board President Curtis Crawford says the criteria was met for enough lifeguard applications being submitted...

www.kttn.com

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Downtown Sedalia Pavilion Officially Open

The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the new Furnell Pavilion, located at 2nd and Ohio in downtown Sedalia. About 100 people showed up for the event at noon, and after a few brief speeches, gathered behind a long, red ribbon while it was sliced in two by David Furnell and Erica Eisenmenger of Furnell Companies. Several City and County officials attended the event as well.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Daviess County Health Department to hold walking challenge

The Daviess County Health Department will hold a walking challenge in June. The health department encourages community members to set a walking goal in minutes or steps and keep track of their progress for the month. A form to keep track of progress can be sent by email to residents interested in participating.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Gilman City Board of Education hires business teacher

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education hired a business teacher in an executive session on May 18th. Morgan Axtell was hired for the position. Bookkeeper Tori Wideman reports that, during the regular meeting, Principal Jill Sperry reported on the senior trip, the last day of school May 13th, and summer school attendance. Superintendent Roger Alley reported on the HVAC project as well as the replacement of flooring in the cafeteria.
GILMAN CITY, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Trenton, MO
Government
City
Trenton, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Awesome 92.3

Cole Camp’s Main Street Cucina Closes Forever

In a post on their Facebook page yesterday Main Street Cucina announced the permanent closure of the restaurant, which served Italian food Monday and Tuesday from 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM in the same space as The German Table uses on Friday and Saturday Night. Sam, the owner of The...
COLE CAMP, MO
kttn.com

Trenton R-9 Board of Education hires interim superintendent

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education hired an interim superintendent at a closed session meeting on May 20th. Rob Deaver was hired on a part-time as-need basis. Board Secretary Susan Leeper reports he will be paid $28.16 per hour. Deaver retired from Grundy County R-5 as of June 30th, 2019....
TRENTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical ornate Harvey M. Vaile Mansion in Independence, Missouri is open to the public as a museum

Vaile Mansion, Independence, Missouri.Photo by Carol M. Highsmith, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Harvey M. Vaile Mansion is located at 1500 North Liberty Street in Independence, Missouri. It was built in 1881 and is a powerful example of "Second Empire Gothic Italianate brick beauty." It's also known as the Napoleon III style including a variety of historical styles. This style was popular during Napoleon III's reign in France from 1852 through 1871.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri River replacement bridge project near Rocheport on schedule

ROCHEPORT — State transportation officials said Thursday the project to replace the Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport was on schedule. Two new larger bridges are replacing an old bridge needing major repairs. Contractors said workers made a lot of progress on the bridge replacement project that began...
ROCHEPORT, MO
Person
Andy Cox
kttn.com

Gallatin Board of Education take action on personnel

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education took action on personnel matters after a closed session on May 18th. The resignations were accepted by High School English Instructor Cole Lockhart, High School Art Instructor Ally Ockenfels, and Bus Driver Stephen Rains at the end of this school year. The board offered...
GALLATIN, MO
flatlandkc.org

Pre-Civil War Era Missouri Bourbon is Being Resurrected in Weston

This is a historic moment for the folks at Holladay Distillery in Weston, Missouri, and also a big deal for bourbon enthusiasts alike. Holladay is releasing a bottled-in-bond bourbon, Ben Holladay Missouri Straight Bourbon, for the first time in over 35 years at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the distillery. Sales are limited to one bottle per person. Would-be buyers should be early risers.
WESTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Utility Committee presented reports on financial data, EPA requirements, and applications for lineman

Financial reports and other matters were discussed at Wednesday night’s meeting of the committee that oversees Trenton Municipal Utilities. None of the reports required any action by the Trenton City Council’s utility committee. Comptroller Rosetta Marsh discussed financial losses for April in the electric, water, and wastewater categories....
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Western Missouri Correctional Center Employees Graduate from P.A.C.T. Training

CAMERON, MO – Six Department of Corrections employees from the region recently graduated from the Peer Action Care Team Training. The department’s peer support program known as P.A.C.T. is made up of staff at each worksite within the Department of Corrections or Probation and Parole region who are able to provide information, resources and confidential support to employees who experience personal or workplace stress or potentially traumatic events. P.A.C.T. members are not mental health professionals, but are peers with personal experience and specialized training.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Sheriff Steve Cox attempting to establish second law enforcement academy class in Chillicothe

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association to potentially start a second law enforcement academy class in Chillicothe. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the class would be a part-time academy and consist of evening sessions and some daytime weekend training. It could start in January and graduate in November 2023. The class is a preliminary step in exploring if at least 15 community members are interested in attending. The academy class would cost about $5,000 plus any expenses for ammunition and clothing.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Mildred Yvonne Wilburn

Mildred Yvonne Wilburn, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Mildred was born on August 14, 1931, to parents Russell Timmons and Nellie Plaster. Mildred graduated from Hale High School and then to Chillicothe Business College for one year. Mildred married Charles Clarence Wilburn Jr. on March 29, 1953, at Hale Baptist Church.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Carolyn Sue Rader

Carolyn Sue Rader, age 74, a resident of Mooresville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn was born the daughter of Herman “Dale” and Mary Adaline (Hoog) Graves on October 21, 1947, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1965 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was a member of the Highview Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn was united in marriage to Ronald Rader on June 1, 1985, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. Carolyn was well known to the children of the Chillicothe School District as she was employed for 32 years as a cook. Family and grandchildren were what meant the most to her. She enjoyed baking red velvet cakes for family birthdays. Her hobbies included reading and working on puzzle books.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
921news.com

Missouri State Fair Announces Grandstand Performers

Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar. Country music superstar Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair, performing on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance on Saturday, Aug. 20. Opening for Moore is newcomer Heath Sanders. Missouri State Fair still...
SEDALIA, MO

