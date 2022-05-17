FSU football: Kickoff, TV information announced for Gators, LSU games

Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will have at least two primetime games this season. [ ALICIA DEVINE/TALLAHASSEE DEMOCRAT | AP ]

The 2022 college football season looks closer now after ESPN released the kickoff times for a pair of state games.

Florida State’s Sept. 4 game against LSU will start at 7:30 and be shown on ABC. The Sunday matchup in New Orleans is the debut of Tigers coach Brian Kelly but the second game for the Seminoles. FSU opens a week earlier at home against Duquesne. The Seminoles are 7-2 all-time against LSU.

FSU’s regular-season finale against the Gators will also start at 7:30 and air on ABC. That matchup is on Nov. 25 — Black Friday, rather than the traditional Saturday date. At the time, FSU said the move would allow the game to be shown in primetime and give fans the chance to plan their holiday travel accordingly. The UF-FSU game will be the first time ABC has shown a college football game in primetime on Black Friday.

Other kickoff and television information will be announced closer to the start of the season.

• • •

