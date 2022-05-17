ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU football: Kickoff, TV information announced for Gators, LSU games

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will have at least two primetime games this season. [ ALICIA DEVINE/TALLAHASSEE DEMOCRAT | AP ]

The 2022 college football season looks closer now after ESPN released the kickoff times for a pair of state games.

Florida State’s Sept. 4 game against LSU will start at 7:30 and be shown on ABC. The Sunday matchup in New Orleans is the debut of Tigers coach Brian Kelly but the second game for the Seminoles. FSU opens a week earlier at home against Duquesne. The Seminoles are 7-2 all-time against LSU.

FSU’s regular-season finale against the Gators will also start at 7:30 and air on ABC. That matchup is on Nov. 25 — Black Friday, rather than the traditional Saturday date. At the time, FSU said the move would allow the game to be shown in primetime and give fans the chance to plan their holiday travel accordingly. The UF-FSU game will be the first time ABC has shown a college football game in primetime on Black Friday.

Other kickoff and television information will be announced closer to the start of the season.

Tampa Bay Times

Former Bucs tight end, USF assistant Calvin Magee dies at 59

Former Bucs tight end Calvin Magee, a member of Jim Leavitt’s inaugural coaching staff at USF, died Friday after suffering a heart attack the previous weekend. Magee, also an assistant on the 1995 Tampa Catholic boys basketball team that won the Class 3A state title, was 59. A college coaching journeyman, he had been hired in December as offensive coordinator under Rich Rodriguez at Division I-AA Jacksonville (Ala.) State.
Tampa Bay Times

Oh my! Mick Hubert retiring as voice of Florida Gators

Mick Hubert, the longtime voice of the Gators, is retiring after 33 years and more than 2,500 games. Known for his distinctive “Oh my!” call, Hubert is stepping down after this weekend’s home baseball series against South Carolina, Florida announced Thursday. “That’s going to be it,’’ the...
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ preseason schedule finalized

The Bucs cleared up the final question mark of their 2022 preseason slate Thursday, announcing they’ll face the Titans in Nashville on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exact date hadn’t been finalized. The team will have joint practice sessions with the Titans in Nashville prior to the contest. The...
Tampa Bay Times

5 things to know about Rays relief ace JP Feyereisen

BALTIMORE — Here is the list of relief pitchers who have made at least 14 appearances or worked more than 13 1/3 innings through Friday’s games without giving up a run:. The right-hander acquired a year ago from Milwaukee (with Drew Rasmussen in the Willy Adames trade) not only has been unscored upon, he virtually has been unhittable.
Tampa Bay Times

Rowdies top Pittsburgh 3-1

ST. PETERSBURG — After falling behind early, the Rowdies score three unanswered goals for a 3-1 win against Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium. The Riverhounds’ Alex Dixon started the scoring in the 10th minute when a low shot deflected off Rowdies center back Aaron Guillen and caught goalkeeper CJ Cochran going in the wrong direction.
Tampa Bay Times

Wander Franco not in Rays lineup due to quad issue

BALTIMORE — Shortstop Wander Franco was not in the Rays lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Orioles. Franco said after Friday’s 8-6 extra-inning loss that he “felt a little discomfort” in his right quad as he rounded third in the 13th inning and was thrown out at the plate when he declined to slide as a result of the leg issue.
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning win Game 2 with last-second heroics

SUNRISE — The Lightning won two straight Stanley Cups playing like there’s no tomorrow. And after an even-tempered Game 1 of their second-round series against the cross-state rival Panthers, things intensified Thursday night at FLA Live Arena. The Lightning were certainly wounded by hard hits and harder pucks,...
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Wander Franco, Yandy Diaz not in lineup

BALTIMORE — The Rays are trying to beat the Orioles again today and win the three-game series but will do so without shortstop Wander Franco or third baseman Yandy Diaz in the lineup. Franco has been dealing with ongoing leg issues and is currently sidelined with right quad discomfort,...
