Universal Pictures’ Legendary Monsters The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy Unite for the First Time Ever at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in All-New Haunted Houses, “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide”
From the Universal Orlando Blog and written by: mediauo. The Epic Battle Begins on September 2 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Orlando, Fla., Universal City, CA (May 17, 2022) – Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together...www.themainstreetmouse.com
