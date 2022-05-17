ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Focus puts Hawkeyes LB Jack Campbell atop mountain of Power 5 run stoppers

By Riley Donald
 5 days ago

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell once again finds himself among the top of another impressive statistical category, adding to his already growing hype. The returning leader of the Hawkeyes’ defense now stands atop the Power Five as the co-leader of run stops from the 2021 season.

With his output and production, it is not a shock that Pro Football Focus has come to love the performance Jack Campbell has shown Iowa fans every week he has donned the black and gold. They join 247Sports as an outlet lauding Campbell’s potential at the next level. 247Sports listed Campbell as one of the nation’s players with the best chance to increase their draft stock in 2022 .

With 143 tackles last season, a third of those coming as run stops is a statement performance from a linebacker in the Big Ten West. Campbell stonewalled running backs from teams that love to run the ball. Wisconsin, Northwestern, Minnesota, and Illinois all tried to run the ball and Campbell showed up time and time again.

While Jack Campbell may be the heartbeat of this defense, the trio of Hawkeyes linebackers, which includes Seth Benson and Jestin Jacobs, make up the entire backbone . The three linebackers will look to once again be the glue that propels Iowa into another stellar year on defense.

Coming off of a huge 2021, Campbell’s name will only become more prevalent in headlines, but Hawkeye fans shouldn’t bat an eye at that. The All-American and All-Big Ten senior out of Cedar Falls is looking to do nothing but improve in every single way.

#Iowa Football#Pro Football Focus#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#College Football#Hawkeyes Lb Jack Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

