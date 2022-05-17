Operation Washout targets violent offenders in Madison, St. Clair counties

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Federal, state, and local law enforcement arrested more than 150 individuals and seized dozens of firearms and tens of thousands of dollars in cash during a month-long crackdown on gangs and violent offenders in the Illinois Metro East.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois, the United States Marshals Service deployed across Madison and St. Clair counties, as well as the Centralia region, this past March.

Working with the FBI’s regional office and the ATF, as well as the Illinois State Police and more than a dozen area police and sheriff’s departments, Operation Washout took 153 violent offenders and 62 firearms off the street. Authorities also seized nearly $43,000 in U.S. currency, two vehicles tied to suspected criminal activity, and 26.9 kilograms of narcotics.

Of the 153 arrests, 55 individuals were identified as gang members. Three people were also charged with homicide in St. Clair County.

