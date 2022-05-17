Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game

DENVER (AP) — It was during an archaeological dig that the rosebush was discovered. Bonnie Clark, an archaeologist with the University of Denver, and her team were on-site at Camp Amache when they found the bramble crawling across the remnants of a barracks doorway in 2012. It had survived a dark time in American history and the unforgiving extremes of Colorado’s southeastern plains.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO