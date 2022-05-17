Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game

DENVER (AP) — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said. The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much more snow...
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Brittany Khamille is known all over TikTok as the girl with the thick Louisiana accent who teaches the recipes from her childhood and state staples. Now you can own her first cookbook. Born and raised in South Louisiana, Khamille moved to the Northwest area to...
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's short-term budget outlook became even rosier Friday, when economists revised projected tax revenues upward by a combined $5 billion over two years. The new estimates will be used by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature to finalize the next state spending plan....
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court said Friday it wants more information from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about her request to erase a state abortion ban from decades ago. The court wants five points addressed, including whether it needs to immediately get involved, especially after a judge at the Court of Claims this week froze the dormant law with an injunction.
DENVER (AP) — It was during an archaeological dig that the rosebush was discovered. Bonnie Clark, an archaeologist with the University of Denver, and her team were on-site at Camp Amache when they found the bramble crawling across the remnants of a barracks doorway in 2012. It had survived a dark time in American history and the unforgiving extremes of Colorado’s southeastern plains.
There are about 1,000 pending lawsuits following in the aftermath of the dam failures in Midland and Gladwin counties that are being represented by 25 law firms. Two years later, it's unclear when area residents will have their day in court. “This is a complete travesty," said attorney Ven Johnson,...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — COVID-19 emergency declarations for Nevada ended Friday as the public health agency for metro Las Vegas noted that the pandemic isn't over and said it will continue to monitor spread of the virus and provide assistance with vaccinating and testing. While most of the state's...
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A teacher whose LGBTQ lesson plan for kindergartners was removed from a state website said Friday that the governor and education department succumbed to outside pressure. The governor and department “caved to pressure instead of standing up for some of the most vulnerable people, families,...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UPDATE: Michigan State Police arrested Brandon Jeffery Gear at 10:54 p.m. May 19. He was arrested at a cabin he entered near 11 Mile Rd and M-20. He is lodged in the Midland County Jail. He will be arraigned in Midland County District Court on multiple felony charges May 20.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans gathering for the state convention this weekend will vote on setting the party's priorities for the next year, including resolutions calling for all ballots to be hand-counted on Election Day, imposing the death penalty for people who kill police officers, and opposing vaccine mandates.
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gas prices are going to keep climbing in Michigan as families go to their summer vacation. According to GasBuddy, Mecosta County averaged around $4.56 per gallon Wednesday. The state is up about 16 cents per gallon after prices jumped on Monday, said Patrick De Haan, petroleum...
