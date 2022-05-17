ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Resting for afternoon game

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Marte will sit for the afternoon portion of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Dallas Cowboys 2022 schedule, win total: Predicting every game, record projection, opponents and much more

There are at least three things currently certain in life: death, taxes and the Dallas Cowboys needing to end their Super Bowl drought that is now older than humans who can legally rent a car, and none of those three things are any fun. With the unveiling of their complete NFL schedule in May, all eyes immediately zoom in on the must-see matchups to come this autumn and winter, but there's much more to it all than simply trying to win those five or six games, and that's saying the very least, because the barometer in Dallas reveals a ton of pressure in the air around and inside the walls of Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
NFL
CBS Sports

NASCAR All-Star Race 2022 odds, start time, TV channel: Computer reveals shocking picks, predictions for Texas

NASCAR has conjured up some new wrinkles for the qualifying and open portions of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, including head-to-head pit road races to determine the pole for the open. But at the end of the day, it will be good ol' fashioned racing that determines who takes home the $1 million prize. There are 20 drivers who have already qualified for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race field by way of a win in 2021 or 2022, one driver who will get in by way of the fan vote and three more spots up for grabs during the open format. That portion of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, while the 24-car race for $1 million is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Back from paternity list

Kopech was activated from the paternity list Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 26-year-old landed on the paternity list Tuesday and will return without missing a start, as expected. Kopech lines up to take the mound Sunday against the Yankees, with Dallas Keuchel and Johnny Cueto poised to start the first two games of the series.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Gets second straight start

McCarthy started in right field and went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Cubs. Called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday, McCarthy started both games in right field and is 5-for-9 with three RBI. McCarthy, who started the year in the majors before being optioned with a .425 OPS, told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he did nothing different at Reno. The major difference was getting more at-bats in the minors, and in the few opportunities he had with Arizona, he was trying to do too much. It's unclear if he's taking over for a slumping Pavin Smith, but the Diamondbacks may ride McCarthy's hot streak.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Racks up four more hits

Altuve went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored Thursday against the Rangers. Altuve has eight extra-base hits in his last eight games, and he's maintained a .355 average with 10 RBI and 16 runs scored across 16 games in May. For the season, he owns a .286/.364/.571 line across 110 plate appearances.
HOUSTON, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Wander Franco, Yandy Diaz not in lineup

BALTIMORE — The Rays are trying to beat the Orioles again today and win the three-game series but will do so without shortstop Wander Franco or third baseman Yandy Diaz in the lineup. Franco has been dealing with ongoing leg issues and is currently sidelined with right quad discomfort,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Exits with illness

Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Yields four runs in debut

Liberatore did not factor in the decision against Pittsburgh on Saturday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. Liberatore was hit hard throughout the outing, as five of the seven hits against him went for extra bases. Still, he would have qualified for the win with one additional out, but Pittsburgh racked up four hits and scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to send the rookie to the dugout. Liberatore's overall stat line was uninspiring -- he threw less than 60 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced a mere five swings-and-misses. It remains to be seen if he'll get another chance to start or be returned to the minors moving forward.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Activated for Friday's start

Wacha (side) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Mariners on Friday. The 30-year-old spent the 15-day minimum on the shelf after going down with left intercostal irritation, and the brevity of his absence will allow him to return without a minor-league rehab assignment. Wacha threw a two-inning simulated game earlier this week but hasn't seen game action since May 3, so he could have some minor workload limitations in his first start back. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2022 with a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB through five starts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Lands on restricted list

Almora (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list prior to Friday's game at Toronto. Almora is one of four players to be placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto, which likely means they are all unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada. Aristides Aquino will join the big-league club as outfield depth for this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Notches 15th save

Rogers earned the save after allowing zero runs on one hit and one walk across 1.1 innings during Thursday's 2-0 win over the Phillies. He struck out two. Rogers entered with two outs in the eighth and allowed a two-out single to Kyle Schwarber that put runners on first and third. The left-hander closed the door on the Phillies' rally by getting Nick Castellanos to ground into a fielders choice. Rogers worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to notch his third multi-inning save and his 15th total of the season. The offseason acquisition has been nearly perfect for the Padres to start the season, blowing just one save in 16 attempts while sporting a 20:3 K:BB.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Not starting in matinee

Grichuk isn't starting in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Grichuk started in the last four games and went 5-for-16 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's matinee.
DENVER, CO

