Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Endorses Kevin Hayslett For Congress In FL-13

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced his endorsement of Kevin Hayslett in the race for Florida’s 13th congressional district.

Judd, one of the most famous Sheriffs in the country, is the third local Sheriff to back Hayslett.

“Kevin Hayslett has firmly established himself as law enforcement’s choice for Congress,” said general consultant Sam Oh.

“Kevin Hayslett has earned the backing of the law enforcement community because he is a candidate we can trust to be tough on crime and back the blue at this critical time in our country. Florida needs strong leaders who will fight for us in Congress, and I’m proud to stand with Kevin Hayslett because he’ll stand with all law enforcement,” stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd was first elected as Sheriff of Polk County in 2004 and was just elected to a record-breaking 5th term. This year, Sheriff Judd was named the “Sandra S. Hutchens Sheriff of the Year” at the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) 2022 Winter Conference, which comprises the country’s 113 largest sheriff’s offices.

Judd joins Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and former Sheriff Jim Coats in backing former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett.

Since announcing his campaign in January, Hayslett has quickly earned a long list of local endorsements, even prompting local leaders to switch their support from other candidates in the race.

This endorsement comes on the heels of Hayslett’s first-quarter campaign fundraising haul of over $750,000 .

“I am incredibly proud to have the support of Sheriff Judd. He is one of the strongest, most accomplished leaders in Florida, and I’m humbled to earn his trust. I am running because we need a leader who knows how to stand up to Biden and Pelosi , and who will always support law enforcement as radical leftists try to defund the police. I’m excited to work with leaders like Sheriff Judd to protect our community and put an end to weak leadership threatening our nation,” said Kevin Hayslett.

#Congress#Local News#Politics#Sheriff Of Polk County#Sheriff Judd#Mcsa
