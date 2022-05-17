This Missouri Lake Town Is One Of The Best Summer Destinations In America

Photo: Getty Images

The most popular lake town in all of Missouri is underrated. Overshadowed by the Ozark’s, the town itself is a loud tourist destination, but the nearby lake serves as a peaceful refuge.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist , the best lake town Summer destination in all of Missouri is Branson. The popular lake in question is Table Rock Lake. Branson is also one of the most popular lake towns in all of America . Breathtaking views paired with a little peace and quiet in comparison to other popular Missouri lakes, is just what the doctor ordered for the coming season.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Branson, Missouri :

"Branson gets a bad rap, almost exclusively from people who’ve never been. Yes, the main drag in town is a classic stretch of American kitsch, complete with celebrity tribute artist shows, a museum constructed to look like the Titanic, and plenty of neon. But give up the pretension and Branson is one of the best places in America to go for raw silly fun. For starters, Table Rock Lake is a serene, family-friendly alternative to the rowdy Lake of the Ozarks. But the real fun here isn’t just relaxing in the quiet hills—it’s in all those cheap tourist thrills you think you’re too good for. Branson is home to Silver Dollar City, which this year opened the world’s biggest spinning roller coaster: the Time Traveler."

For a complete list of the best lake towns in America visit HERE .