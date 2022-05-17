ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Kids enjoy special Loons game in Midland

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Mich. - Kids took over the ballpark at Dow Diamond on Tuesday!....

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

New little league complex opens in honor of former TV news anchor

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The dedication ceremony for the Sam Merrill Memorial Pavilion took place Saturday at the North Saginaw Township Little League Complex. Sam Merrill was a local news anchor at WNEM for twenty-five years who passed away in February of 2016. Family and friends initiated the pavilion project...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

GISD holding career fair for variety of positions May 19th

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee Intermediate School District is holding a job fair on May 19th and is looking for a variety of applicants. The fair will take place at 1493 W. Maple Ave. in Flint. See what jobs are being offered:
FLINT, MI
manisteenews.com

Bear spotted in Michigan resident's backyard

A bear was spotted in a Michigan resident’s backyard on Monday evening. Midland resident Lou Ann Holland posted images from the encounter to Facebook on Monday, explaining the bear appeared in her yard, off of Westlawn Drive between Homer Road and M-30, shortly before 9 p.m. The bear appeared...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Governor issues statement on Gaylord tornado

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement in response to a tornado in the Gaylord area and extreme weather across Northern Michigan. “We are monitoring the extreme weather situation in Gaylord and Northern Michigan closely," Whitmer said. "As Michigan State Police have noted, trees and power...
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Sports
Midland, MI
Society
nbc25news.com

Second school resource officer officially starts Monday at Grand Blanc High School

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - On Monday, May 23 a second school resource officer will report to Grand Blanc High School. Detective John Ellis will be at the school. “Grand Blanc Schools is happy to expand our partnership with the City of Grand Blanc Police Department to staff our two large high school campuses more efficiently. This vision has been in the works for some time and it’s exciting to see this come to fruition as we prepare for the 2022-2023 school year,” said Dr. Trevor Alward, Superintendent at Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Erik Jones returns to Birch Run Motor Speedway to host fundraising event

NASCAR driver Erik Jones returned home to mid-Michigan to host the first fundraising event for his foundation, the Erik Jones Foundation, on Thursday night at the Birch Run Motor Speedway. Jones' first fundraising event was called 3 Reasons to Race, supporting his three charitable efforts in melanoma research/prevention, animal welfare,...
BIRCH RUN, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Wear Masks Indoors in 22 Michigan Counties, CDC Advises

Not that everyone, or even a majority of people will listen. Still, for what it's worth, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that residents of 22 Michigan counties wear masks inside, The Detroit News reports. That's up from 16 counties a week prior. The advisory covers Wayne, Macomb and...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Trip#Ballpark#The Great Lakes Loons
WTOL 11

WTOL 11 Exclusive: James Worley interview

TOLEDO, Ohio — James Worley is most widely known for murdering Sierah Joughin, 20, in Fulton County in 2016. He's currently on death row in Chillicothe Correctional Institute and is scheduled to be put to death in May of 2025 for that crime. But, the FBI, local law enforcement, Joughin's family and many in the community have lingering questions about whether Worley may have committed more crimes against women for which he was never caught.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

A viewer thought animal in Macomb County could be missing Detroit Zoo wallaby. We asked the zoo

The Detroit Zoo may have called off the search for its missing wallaby joey, but people in Metro Detroit still have their eyes peeled for the 5-month-old animal. A viewer from Washington Township, Margaret S., emailed ClickOnDetroit’s Cassidy Johncox on Friday morning, showing a couple of photos of an animal on the roof of a home, suggesting it could be the missing joey.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
nbc25news.com

Addicted Michigan: Dangerous counterfeit pills entering West Michigan

Fatal drug overdoses have increased in West Michigan even faster than violent crime rates in recent years, said The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The D.E.A. reported a nearly 10% increase in deadly overdoses in Michigan in 2020 compared to 2019, and a staggering 430% increase in counterfeit drug overdoses nationwide in the same time period.
KALAMAZOO, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan small businesses to get $237 million in federal investments

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal investment is on its way to Michigan's small businesses. Michigan is one of the first five states in the nation to have its plans for in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding approved by the federal Treasury. Kalamazoo's...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

DNR addressing 'aquatic health issue' after dam failures

SANFORD, Mich. - The scars of the May 2020 dam failures are visible on the landscape and the effects are still evident in the water bodies. When the Edenville and Sanford dams failed on May 19, homes and businesses were swept away. Some aquatic life had the same fate, while other fish and mussels were beached and died.
SANFORD, MI
CBS Detroit

Experts Warn People About Dangers Of Going Into Lake Michigan Right Now

The weather is beautiful, but experts are warning people about going into Lake Michigan right now. Between the cold-water temperatures and variable current patterns, people should definitely use caution, especially since it’s too early for lifeguards, flag warnings, and the Michigan DNR’s new ticketing system. Lake Michigan might look inviting, especially when temperatures hit 70 and 80 degrees, but the water itself is still very cold and can cause hypothermia, according to Jamie Racklyeft with the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium. “So, a lot of people would head to the beach enjoying the warm air and then jump in the water and it’s...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy